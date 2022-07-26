Until recently, the Duke basketball program owned all three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions for Brewster Academy (N.H.) center and Middlesex Magic star JP Estrella.

But all of a sudden, Estrella's Crystal Ball sits empty of picks. That suggests, of course, that the 6-foot-11, 210-pound multifaceted four-star may no longer be as high on the Blue Devils as folks thought soon after first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer extended an offer to him in early June.

The apparent momentum reversal is peculiar given that Estrella, who ranks No. 54 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, scheduled an official visit to Durham this weekend. Perhaps the shift signifies that several post players on the 2022-23 Blue Devil roster — maybe even a former five-star or two — might not bolt in the spring.

Still, many figured Duke's exclusion from five-star 2023 center Xavier Booker's list of finalists this week meant only good news ahead in the Estrella sweepstakes.

More intel likely on the horizon for the Duke basketball recruiting target

A quick Twitter search reveals growing optimism among Iowa fans that JP Estrella may join the Hawkeyes. His calendar includes official visits to Iowa, Duke, and Syracuse, all within the next nine days.

More clarity on the status of Estrella's recruitment should surface in interviews following this upcoming round of official visits.

Two weeks ago, Estrella told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he hopes to finalize a decision before his senior season begins.

Duke is currently hosting four-star 2023 power forward TJ Power for an official visit. So that's another possible factor in play.

The Blue Devils remain No. 1 on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings with four five-star pledges: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.