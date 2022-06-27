Skip to main content
Duke basketball recruiting: Will Blue Devils snag a 2023 center?

One would think Duke will wind up with either Xavier Booker or JP Estrella.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer (Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)

The Duke basketball recruiters sit atop the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings with five-star pickups at positions 1-4, but their lead is not entirely safe. That said, another high-level addition seems likely, probably in the form of a top-tier center.

As for who might be the big man to choose the Blue Devils, two candidates stand out at this juncture: Cathedral (Ind.) five-star Xavier Booker and Brewster (N.H.) four-star JP Estrella. They appear to be the only two undecided rising high school seniors who are still weighing offers from Duke.

Booker is a 6-foot-11, 215-pounder who sits No. 4 overall among 2023 recruits, per 247Sports. And Estrella is a 6-foot-11, 210-pounder who ranks No. 65 in the class.

While Booker is an explosive post threat with an expanding repertoire outside of the paint, Estrella is perhaps the more potent stretch weapon of the two. However, Estrella perhaps trails Booker in terms of potential to dominate down low.

Is Duke basketball favoring one over the other?

Neither Xavier Booker nor JP Estrella has named finalists in their recruitments. And the 247Sports Crystal Ball doesn't yet project a favorite for either of them.

But Jamie Shaw of On3 implied in an article on Monday that Duke may be emerging as the frontrunner for Estrella:

"One source told me recently, at this point, to look for 6-foot-11 JP Estrella to be at the top of the [Duke] recruiting board."

That doesn't mean first-year Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are waving a white flag in their pursuit of Xavier Booker, who has often spoken kindly about Duke in recent months. For now, though, the chatter is shifting to the Maine native, JP Estrella.

Both have pointed out a desire to take an official visit to Durham.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

