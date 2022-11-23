By all accounts, the Duke basketball coaches are squarely in contention for Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) combo guard Dylan Harper, Overtime Elite Academy (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham, and St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey on the 2024 recruiting trail. That's not to mention several others.

Given their friendships and time spent playing together for the NY Rens on the Nike EYBL circuit, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Blue Devils snag commitments from two or more of that top-100 trio.

Harper, a five-star and the son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, used an official visit to check out Duke in October, the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness. Since then, the buzz regarding the Blue Devils' chances has increased considerably.

And if Harper soon commits to Duke, it seems he could play an integral role in the Blue Devils landing one or both of Cunningham and Betsey.

In July, Harper spoke to On3's Jamie Shaw about the possibility of teaming up in college with the long-limbed Cunningham, a New Jersey native and admitted Duke basketball fan who ranks No. 3 in the class.

"I've been talking with Naas Cunningham about going to school together," Harper noted. "I think he's a great wing, he doesn't beg for the ball, and you're going to find him every game because he is always in the right spot."

Now, one look at Dylan Harper's Twitter account shows his support for Tyler Betsey, who boasts only a No. 82 composite ranking but appears on the rise. Two of Harper's past three retweets, including the one below, have a mention of Betsey's relatively recent Duke basketball offer:

Currently, the Duke basketball recruiters, with their five-deep 2023 class already signed, appear focused on adding to their lone 2024 prize in Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) four-star small forward Darren Harris, who announced his commitment in mid-October.

