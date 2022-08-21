Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.) small forward Trentyn Flowers is on the Duke basketball recruiting radar but has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. So one could say the 6-foot-8, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, is not officially a target — for now, anyway.

But Flowers recently told On3 national recruiting insider Joe Tipton that Duke was his "dream school growing up."

And on Sunday, Rob Cassidy of Rivals tweeted that Flowers is finalizing dates for an unofficial visit to Durham sometime this fall.

The "unofficial" tag makes sense, given the lack of a reported offer. Still, it looks like a good sign for the Blue Devils' chances should the staff officially enter the race for the silky, long-limbed wing.

In May, Flowers informed Cassidy that he could pick a winner in his recruitment as soon as October. With that in mind, one would think his trip to Duke and the program's interest level at the time might determine the outcome.

However, Cassidy also noted that Trentyn Flowers is scheduling an official visit to Oregon. The Ducks are an emerging recruiting power, having landed two top-10 talents on the 2023 trail in Mookie Cook and KJ Evans.

Duke has extended six 2024 offers and is still waiting on its first commitment.

