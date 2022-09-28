Jesuit High School (Calif.) senior small forward and Duke basketball recruiting target Andrej Stojakovic plans to trim his list of suitors from six to four at an unspecified time on Wednesday, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

While the Blue Devils landed in Stojakovic's top six, which he revealed in July, they may well be one of the two not to end up among the 6-foot-6, 185-pound five-star's final four. The other five on his list are Oregon, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, and Virginia.

Remember that Duke already boasts a stacked 2023 class, especially at or near Stojakovic's position, with five five-star commits in tow. Those heralded future Blue Devils are point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, power forward Sean Stewart, and power forward TJ Power.

Still, despite all that talent entirely on board with the Blue Devils, it would not be a complete shock if Duke survives Stojakovic's cuts on Wednesday. Even recruits who don't intend to become Blue Devils often keep the Duke basketball program on their lists until the end, perhaps to build extra hype around their announcements.

On the other hand, note that the only two schools on Stojakovic's current list that he has not visited are Duke and Virginia.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball for Andrej Stojakovic, who ranks No. 21 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and is the son of former three-time NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, heavily favors UCLA to come out on top.

He has expressed a desire to announce the winner in his recruitment before the early signing period in November.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.