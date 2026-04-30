3 Most Important Returning Players for Duke
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Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are nearing the end of their offseason efforts to rebuild the program heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Simply put, this offseason has been a resounding success for the Blue Devils.
Scheyer and Co. prioritized veteran presence and continuity over pure freshman talent this time around, which is a bit different from what the Blue Devil faithful are used to seeing. In seven of the last nine years, Duke's leading scorer has been a rookie.
The Blue Devils are returning four of their top six scorers from a season ago, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. With the No. 2 overall recruiting class and a few highly-touted transfers, Duke might be the deepest team in college basketball heading into the year.
In regard to continuity, let's break down the three most important returning players for the Blue Devils.
Caleb Foster
Caleb Foster enters his senior season after a revived campaign in which he tallied career highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on 3.0 attempts per contest.
However, it's not the box score that makes Foster's return so crucial, but his leadership, poise, and understanding of the program. Duke might boast the deepest backcourt in the sport next year with Foster, Cayden Boozer, incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr., and incoming Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell.
Foster is one of the Blue Devils' best perimeter defenders and is one of the best rebounding guards in the sport. But above all, he will serve as a selfless floor general to manage the game with scorers all around him.
The senior doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the game, but Foster impacts winning in every way.
Patrick Ngongba
Patrick Ngongba was Duke's biggest breakout candidate this past campaign, shooting up from averages of 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a rookie to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night as a sophomore.
Not only did his offensive game vastly expand, but he was one of the more underrated impact defenders in the nation. According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, which measures a player's defensive value while on the floor.
Scheyer brought back his defensive anchor, and with not a ton of center depth right now for the Blue Devils, Ngongba was a massive return to man the paint on the defensive end of the floor.
Dame Sarr
Not only does Dame Sarr have the potential to develop into one of the best 3-and-D wings in college basketball, but he was arguably the Blue Devils' best all-around defender a season ago. Sarr started 30 of the 38 games he played in, mainly due to his defensive length and switchability.
The Italian averaged just 6.4 points on 32.3% from beyond the arc as a freshman, but the 6'8" wing shot over 44% from three when playing professionally with FC Barcelona prior to coming to Duke.
If Sarr can be Duke's reliable volume three-point shooter with the defensive skills he already possesses, the team will reach a whole new ceiling on both ends of the court.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.