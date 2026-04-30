3 Most Important Returning Players for Duke

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff are nearing the end of their offseason efforts to rebuild the program heading into the 2026-27 campaign. Simply put, this offseason has been a resounding success for the Blue Devils.

Scheyer and Co. prioritized veteran presence and continuity over pure freshman talent this time around, which is a bit different from what the Blue Devil faithful are used to seeing. In seven of the last nine years, Duke's leading scorer has been a rookie.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are returning four of their top six scorers from a season ago, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins. With the No. 2 overall recruiting class and a few highly-touted transfers, Duke might be the deepest team in college basketball heading into the year.

In regard to continuity, let's break down the three most important returning players for the Blue Devils.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) and UConn Huskies forward Jayden Ross (23) go for the ball in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster enters his senior season after a revived campaign in which he tallied career highs in points per game (8.3), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (2.8), and field goal percentage (44.7), while shooting nearly 40% from three on 3.0 attempts per contest.

However, it's not the box score that makes Foster's return so crucial, but his leadership, poise, and understanding of the program. Duke might boast the deepest backcourt in the sport next year with Foster, Cayden Boozer, incoming 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr., and incoming Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives as Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) defends during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Foster is one of the Blue Devils' best perimeter defenders and is one of the best rebounding guards in the sport. But above all, he will serve as a selfless floor general to manage the game with scorers all around him.

The senior doesn't need the ball in his hands to impact the game, but Foster impacts winning in every way.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Patrick Ngongba

Patrick Ngongba was Duke's biggest breakout candidate this past campaign, shooting up from averages of 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds as a rookie to 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks a night as a sophomore.

Not only did his offensive game vastly expand, but he was one of the more underrated impact defenders in the nation. According to EvanMiya.com, Ngongba ranked ninth nationally in Defensive Bayesian Performance Rating, which measures a player's defensive value while on the floor.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) atempts to block a shot by Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Scheyer brought back his defensive anchor, and with not a ton of center depth right now for the Blue Devils, Ngongba was a massive return to man the paint on the defensive end of the floor.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) dribbles the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr

Not only does Dame Sarr have the potential to develop into one of the best 3-and-D wings in college basketball, but he was arguably the Blue Devils' best all-around defender a season ago. Sarr started 30 of the 38 games he played in, mainly due to his defensive length and switchability.

The Italian averaged just 6.4 points on 32.3% from beyond the arc as a freshman, but the 6'8" wing shot over 44% from three when playing professionally with FC Barcelona prior to coming to Duke.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) reacts in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If Sarr can be Duke's reliable volume three-point shooter with the defensive skills he already possesses, the team will reach a whole new ceiling on both ends of the court.