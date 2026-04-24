Key Difference Between Incoming Duke Squad and Years Past

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have had a hectic last week attempting to rebuild this Blue Devils squad for the 2026-27 campaign.

Simply put, the NCAA Transfer Portal entry period went about as well as it could have for Scheyer and Co. Duke is returning Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, and Sebastian Wilkins. It also landed former Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski and former Wisconsin star guard John Blackwell via the transfer portal.

Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) blocks the shot of TCU Horned Frogs forward Xavier Edmonds (24) March 21, 2026 during the second half of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The only rotation pieces the Blue Devils lost to the portal were sophomore Darren Harris (Indiana) and freshman Nik Khamenia (UConn), who both likely would not have seen vastly expanded roles next season if they came back to Durham. Scheyer is still awaiting a decision from Dame Sarr regarding his return or departure from the program, but it feels more likely than not that the Italian wing will be back.

Isaiah Evans has also declared for the NBA Draft, and Cameron Boozer will almost definitely be doing the same.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke Roster Nearly Finalized

With the portal entry period now closed, Duke's rotation for the 2026-27 season now looks nearly set, or at least the players that Scheyer and Co. will have at their disposal. Although, it is clear to see how the Duke coaching staff is adapting to this new era of college athletics.

Typically over the years, Duke has sort of used the "rinse and repeat" method with elite high school recruits. The Blue Devils tend to be led by 5-star freshman talent, then lose much of that production after one season, only to replace it with more young talent.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Braeden Carrington (0) and guard John Blackwell (25) react during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the High Point Panthers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Each season over the last decade or so has been more or less the same. However, Scheyer and Co. are clearly taking a different approach this time around.

Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski (11) drives past MTSU forward Chris Loofe (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. | Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke Prioritizing Veterans and Balance

In seven of the last nine seasons, Duke's leading scorer has been a freshman. Additionally, in most of those seasons, it has had a true scoring leader. This past season, it was Cameron Boozer. Before that, it was Cooper Flagg.

The Blue Devils generally have a catalyst on offense, but that likely won't be the case next season. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game on 43% shooting as a junior with the Badgers, and he will probably have the ball in his hands the most. But he won't be the unstoppable scoring force game in and game out that Boozer or Flagg were.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) goes to the basket against UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

This Duke squad is balanced. Blackwell, Boozer, Ngongba, Wilkins, and Sarr (potentially) are all guys who can contribute seven to eight points a game on average. Mix in the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, and the Blue Devils are turning into one of the deepest teams in college basketball.

Opposing defenses normally know the primary scoring threat for Duke that they must stop. Next year's club looks a bit different.