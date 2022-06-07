On Monday night, first-year Duke football head coach Mike Elko and his staff received their fourth verbal commitment on the 2023 recruiting trail. It came from a North Carolina native: East Forsyth (Kernersville) wide receiver Que'Sean Brown.

He announced the news with the following tweet:

Undoubtedly, the 5-foot-7, 150-pound three-star is on the small side. But what Brown lacks in size, he makes up for with tantalizing speed, top-shelf hops, and tight juke moves in the open field.

Perhaps he could be an electric kick or punt returner in Durham down the road.

According to 247Sports, Que'Sean Brown ranks No. 157 among wide receivers in his class and No. 28 among all North Carolina prospects. He held about a dozen offers, but Duke was the only one of the ACC variety.

Here are the other three rising high school seniors (with ratings from 247Sports) who are on board with Mike Elko and the Blue Devils thus far:

Hart County (Ga.) four-star wide receiver Paul Davis

Gaffney (S.C.) three-star quarterback Grayson Loftis

Chase (N.C.) unrated offensive lineman Reagan McCranie

The haul ranks No. 70 in the country, per 247Sports. Meanwhile, it sits at No. 13 in the ACC, ahead of only Georgia Tech at this early juncture in the cycle.

Louisville (10 commits) and Wake Forest (11 commits) are the conference's early 2023 classes to beat at No. 1 and 2, respectively.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke football recruiting updates.