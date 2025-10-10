Blue Devils Offensive Grades Against California
It was not all smooth sailing for Duke's offense, which had to dig themselves out of an early 14-point deficit against the California Golden Bears. Regardless, the Blue Devils bounced back and produced a 24-point second quarter explosion that was the difference in this contest.
From the first quarter, when Duke trailed 14-7, the Blue Devils outscored the Golden Bears 38-7 throughout the course of the final three quarters. Duke wil have to avoid a slow start against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next Saturday when the Blue Devils host the 13th-ranked team in the nation.
Similarly to this game, the standouts who did their part in the comeback victory on the road will have to show up against a more formidable opponent.
According to Pro Football Focus, there were several steady performances from the offensive side of the ball, but here are the top five graded players from Week 6 in California.
Honorable Mention: RG Justin Pickett
Overall, the offensive line was a strong unit against California, and although Pickett finds himself on the outside looking in pertaining to this conversation, the veteran guard was stellar.
Pickett played all 61 offensive snaps, earning an overall 74.4 PFF grade in Week 5, while boasting a 87.0 pass-blocking grade, as he kept Darian Mensah unscathed. The interior offensive line graded out fairly well, and Pickett was a major part of that success.
5. WR Cooper Barkate
Barkate played 49 of 61 offensive snaps, which was the most of any notable skill-position players on the team. On those opportunities, the fifth-year graduate transfer turned five receptions into 66 yards and one touchdown, proving to be Mensah's security blanket on multiple third-down conversions
According to PFF, the Harvard transfer earned an overall grade of 76.2, with a receiving grade of 75.4 and a run-blocking grade of 60.8.
4. C Matt Craycraft
As mentioned, the interior offensive line was a dominant factor in this contest, and Craycraft was more than serviceable with zero sacks allowed.
The junior center earned a modest 76.7 grade, per PFF, with a pass-blocking grade of 79.1 and a run-blocking grade of 72.1.
3. RT Brian Parker II
Parker II was the highest-graded offensive lineman on Duke, and he continued to demonstrate his importance on the right side of the front line.
Although he struggled in pass protection with a 59.2 pass-blocking grade, he was dominant in the run game, earning an 82.1 run-blocking grade, per PFF.
2. WR Que'Sean Brown
The most explosive and exciting skill-position player to watch on either side of the ball was Brown, who averaged 17.3 yards per reception. The sophomore led Duke in receptions (six), and receiving yards (104) and recorded a 26-year touchdown reception.
According to PFF, Brown earned a 79.1 overall grade, with an 82.6 receiving grade. He did struggle in run-blocking with a 36.2 grade, but that is something he does not specialize in, to say the least.
1. Darian Mensah
This comes without a surprise, as Mensah was flawless, completing 73.3% of his passes while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. The Tulane transfer completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
According to PFF, Mensah earned an overall grade of 90.2 and a passing grade of 89.8. Outside of the first drive when the sophomore quarterback was sacked, he played a perfect game, leading Duke to a comeback win over California.
