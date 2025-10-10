Blue Devil Country

Blue Devils Offensive Grades Against California

Duke overcame a slow offensive start, overcoming an early double-digit deficit early in the first quarter.

Logan Lazarczyk

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) pulls in a touchdown pass in front of California Golden Bears defensive back Hezekiah Masses (5) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
It was not all smooth sailing for Duke's offense, which had to dig themselves out of an early 14-point deficit against the California Golden Bears. Regardless, the Blue Devils bounced back and produced a 24-point second quarter explosion that was the difference in this contest.

From the first quarter, when Duke trailed 14-7, the Blue Devils outscored the Golden Bears 38-7 throughout the course of the final three quarters. Duke wil have to avoid a slow start against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next Saturday when the Blue Devils host the 13th-ranked team in the nation.

Oct 4, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz awaits the resumption of play against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Similarly to this game, the standouts who did their part in the comeback victory on the road will have to show up against a more formidable opponent.

According to Pro Football Focus, there were several steady performances from the offensive side of the ball, but here are the top five graded players from Week 6 in California.

Honorable Mention: RG Justin Pickett

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (8) fends off a block by Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Justin Pickett (77) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Overall, the offensive line was a strong unit against California, and although Pickett finds himself on the outside looking in pertaining to this conversation, the veteran guard was stellar.

Pickett played all 61 offensive snaps, earning an overall 74.4 PFF grade in Week 5, while boasting a 87.0 pass-blocking grade, as he kept Darian Mensah unscathed. The interior offensive line graded out fairly well, and Pickett was a major part of that success.

5. WR Cooper Barkate

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) runs for a touchdown in the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Barkate played 49 of 61 offensive snaps, which was the most of any notable skill-position players on the team. On those opportunities, the fifth-year graduate transfer turned five receptions into 66 yards and one touchdown, proving to be Mensah's security blanket on multiple third-down conversions

According to PFF, the Harvard transfer earned an overall grade of 76.2, with a receiving grade of 75.4 and a run-blocking grade of 60.8.

4. C Matt Craycraft

Sep 24, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of a Duke Blue Devils helmet against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the interior offensive line was a dominant factor in this contest, and Craycraft was more than serviceable with zero sacks allowed.

The junior center earned a modest 76.7 grade, per PFF, with a pass-blocking grade of 79.1 and a run-blocking grade of 72.1.

3. RT Brian Parker II

Sep 30, 2023; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah (31) against Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Brian Parker II (53) during the second half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Parker II was the highest-graded offensive lineman on Duke, and he continued to demonstrate his importance on the right side of the front line.

Although he struggled in pass protection with a 59.2 pass-blocking grade, he was dominant in the run game, earning an 82.1 run-blocking grade, per PFF.

2. WR Que'Sean Brown

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) runs against Syracuse Orange defensive back Cornell Perry (19) in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The most explosive and exciting skill-position player to watch on either side of the ball was Brown, who averaged 17.3 yards per reception. The sophomore led Duke in receptions (six), and receiving yards (104) and recorded a 26-year touchdown reception.

According to PFF, Brown earned a 79.1 overall grade, with an 82.6 receiving grade. He did struggle in run-blocking with a 36.2 grade, but that is something he does not specialize in, to say the least.

1. Darian Mensah

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) runs out of the pocket in the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This comes without a surprise, as Mensah was flawless, completing 73.3% of his passes while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. The Tulane transfer completed 22-of-30 pass attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

According to PFF, Mensah earned an overall grade of 90.2 and a passing grade of 89.8. Outside of the first drive when the sophomore quarterback was sacked, he played a perfect game, leading Duke to a comeback win over California.

Logan Lazarczyk
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is a general sports reporter with a strong focus on the Duke Blue Devils On SI. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.