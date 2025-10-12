Blue Devil Country

Que'Sean Brown Performance Through Six Weeks

Brown has emerged as a true go-to option in Duke's passing attack. How has performance been through the first half of the 2025 season?

Sep 27, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Que'Sean Brown (7) runs against Syracuse Orange defensive back Cornell Perry (19) in the first quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Duke's passing offense possesses a perfect mix between Que'Sean Brown and Cooper Barkate, who are the ideal pairing with Darian Mensah at the helm.

At 5'8" and 165 pounds, Brown could be viewed as an afterthought, but he has been anything but that through the first half of the 2025 season.

Last year in his inaugrual season in college football, Brown secured 37 receptions for 394 yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 32.8 receiving yards per game in 12 outings. This season, through six games, the sophomore receiver has caught 27 passes for 400 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 66.7 receiving yards per contest.

Brown has improved vastly from his freshman season. Here is a look at where he is excelling on the field.

Producing Explosive Plays: B+

The Blue Devils have utilized Brown almost exclusively from the slot this season. Yet, the speedster wideout has continually created chunk gains this season.

According to PFF, Brown has run a route from the slot at least 76.7% of the time, with five games with at least an 84% route participation from the slot position.

Of Brown's 400 receiving yards, 157 of those yards have come on six receptions, which accounts for 39.2% of his receiving production. That also equates to 26.1 yards per reception from Brown in those instances.

Those statistics could indicate that Brown does not see enough volume to sustain that type of success down the field, but he has earned at least six targets in four games this season. Those explosive plays will continue to be a feature of this offense, with Brown being the main contributor.

Creating Separation: B+

Despite his size, Brown possesses an expansive route tree that can open up avenues of space not just for himself, but also for his teammates, which vastly improves the offense.

Brown's ability to break open at all levels of the field is telling when analyzing Mensah's passer rating metrics on passes thrown to Brown in specific areas.

According to PFF, Mensah possesses a 109.5 passer rating when targeting Brown on short routes (0-9 yards), a 113.1 passer rating when targeting Brown at medium depth (10-19), and an 84.5 passer rating when targeting Brown on deep throws (20+ yards).

The short routes are primarily a product of manufactured touches for Brown, but the fact that Mensah is a better passer when throwing to the second-year wideout in those intermediate spots shows how quickly Brown is getting to his spot and how easily he is beating opposing cornerbacks.

Brown is still a relatively young player on the college level. If he can refine various parts of his game, he can become an elite receiver by the end of this season.

