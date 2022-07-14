With more than 30 offers to his name, including one of the Duke basketball variety, Cathedral (Ind.) center Xavier Booker has his work cut out for him in selecting suitors to cut from contention in his recruitment. Even so, the 6-foot-11, 215-pound bouncy five-star plans to announce finalists in less than two weeks.

On Wednesday night, Booker tweeted that he'll reveal a final list of contenders on July 25 at 6 p.m. ET. He did not specify how many schools he'll name.

But the move suggests a final decision on his destination after high school might not be far down the road. That said, Booker, who has quickly climbed to No. 4 on 247Sports' 2023 rankings, has expressed a desire to take a handful of official visits in the fall and has not provided a concrete timeline for his decision.

Perhaps his final list will reflect his upcoming travel plans. As a junior, Booker took official visits to Kansas State, Michigan State, and Purdue.

Will Duke basketball stay alive in the Xavier Booker sweepstakes?

Although first-year Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew appear to be leading the chase for another coveted 2023 center in Brewster (N.H.) four-star JP Estrella, there's no guarantee yet they will come out on top in that race.

Plus, it's worth noting that Xavier Booker has spoken highly of the Blue Devils in the past, even recently telling On3 that Duke is among the programs he hopes to visit:

"I have a date set with Ohio State. I'll visit there on Sept. 3. That is the only date I have set. I am setting up dates with Auburn, Duke, Oregon, and Gonzaga."

One would think Booker wouldn't be eyeing a trip to Durham if he didn't intend to include the Blue Devils on his upcoming list.

Moreover, Duke may lose both of its current five-star newcomers, Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski, to the pro ranks in the spring. So even if the Blue Devils land JP Estrella, there could be plenty of playing time available in 2023-24 for a player with the size and skillset of Xavier Booker.

Duke's 2023 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the country and consists of four five-star gems: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.