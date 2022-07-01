Now that almost three months have passed since a prep has committed to the Duke basketball program, it sure feels like the recruiting masterminds in Durham are due to collect another gem soon.

Perhaps Brewster (N.H.) big man JP Estrella, who ranks No. 58 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, will be the next to pledge allegiance to the Blue Devils. If so, his addition could complete Duke's top-ranked 2023 haul.

Jon Scheyer and his gang have already reeled in four five-star rising seniors: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward Sean Stewart.

Although Estrella has not yet visited Duke and has no clear timeline for making a decision, the two 247Sports Crystal Ball picks that appeared on Friday suggest something is working in the Blue Devils' favor.

Those predictions — the only two to date — point to Scheyer & Co. coming out on top. Meanwhile, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine concurs.

That makes sense given the anticipation that Duke's pair of incoming five-star big men, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively, will bolt for the pro ranks next year.

Plenty to like about Duke basketball recruiting target JP Estrella

Some list JP Estrella as a center. Others see the 6-foot-11, 210-pound four-star as a power forward.

Either way, as On3's scouting report notes, the 17-year-old Maine native is a promising overall prospect who can stretch the floor:

"JP Estrella has good size, and he moves well. Competitive on the block, he understands angles and has good footwork. The skilled forward can step out and knock down shots off the catch. He is a good area rebounder, and he works hard on the defensive end...There is a lot to like here as a stretch big with toughness and some pop."

It appears that Duke's only other active 2023 pursuit is for Cathedral (Ind.) five-star center Xavier Booker.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.