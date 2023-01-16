Duke basketball could use all the help it can get in the shooting department these days. But the Blue Devils must wait until next season to enjoy the bucket-getting services of Centennial (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain, one of first-year head coach Jon Scheyer's five heralded 2023 prizes.

McCain, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound five-star who sits No. 18 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite, displayed his scoring prowess and more at the talent-rich Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., on Saturday.

He faced Camden (N.J.), featuring 2023 Kentucky basketball signee DJ Wagner, who ranks No. 2 overall in the class and No. 1 among guards. Although McCain and Wagner each tallied 27 points and six rebounds in the battle, McCain's Centennial squad walked away with a 66-62 victory.

The future Duke basketball weapon played all 32 minutes. He added two assists and two steals while shooting 9-for-18 from the field, 6-for-10 from downtown, and 3-for-5 from the foul line, earning MVP honors for the game and drawing the following praise from 247Sports' Eric Bossi:

[Jared McCain] took really good care of the ball, changed speeds, and was a vocal leader on the floor. Camden, particularly Wagner, really looked to be trying to engage him in trash talk, but he never took the bait and just led his team to the win.

Three other five-stars are in the 2023 Duke basketball collection: Notre Dame (Calif.) point guard Caleb Foster, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and Montverde (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart. The group's lone four-star is Worcester (Mass.) power forward TJ Power.

Kentucky's haul, which also features four five-stars and one four-star, ranks No. 1 in the country. Duke's bunch ranks No. 2.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.