There's no guarantee that Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer will need to add more names to his 2024 target list, which currently contains seven undecided recruits, to compile another top-notch class. But he and his staff have been showing interest lately in several high school juniors who don't yet hold an offer from the Blue Devils.

One of those potential 2024 Duke basketball targets is The Rock School (Fla.) power forward Sammie Yeanay.

This week, recruiting insider Andrew Slater reported that Yeanay holds offers from Houston, Alabama, Texas Tech, Wake Forest, Florida, and Virginia Tech and is now drawing interest from Duke, Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, South Carolina, and Georgetown.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound four-star ranks No. 62 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

Last week, Sammie Yeanay put his power-packed game on display at the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla. He earned the "Beast Mode" award from Rivals' Rob Cassidy, who provided the following scouting report:

"Yeanay is built like a defensive end and is an absolute load under the basket on both ends of the floor. He doesn't mind throwing his body on the floor and is well versed in how to use his broad shoulders to gain position and create space under the backboard. What sets [him] apart, however, are his soft hands and the fact that he's more than just a paint-anchored bruiser. Yeanay looks to be getting more comfortable letting it fly from the outside...his shooting ability is developed just enough to make defenses respect him a bit on the perimeter..."

For now, the Blue Devils' 2024 recruiting efforts have yielded only one pledge: four-star small forward and noted sharpshooter Darren Harris.

