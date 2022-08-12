At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game.

One prep on Cook's side is elite power forward Sean Stewart, one of four five-star prizes in a 2023 Blue Devil haul that sits atop the 247Sports Team Rankings.

Stewart is a 6-foot-8, 210-pound rising senior who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and recently announced his transfer from Windermere High School (Fla.) to powerhouse Montverde Academy (Fla.). He is the only Duke pledge in the showcase event.

More reasons for Duke basketball recruiting enthusiasts to tune in

Another name on the Team Futr squad that might interest Blue Devil fans is Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) five-star combo guard Simeon Wilcher, a 2023 UNC basketball pledge.

However, the Team Futr roster also includes a prime Duke basketball recruiting target in IMG Academy (Fla.) small forward Bryson Tucker, a five-star who ranks No. 5 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

And their opponent, Team Havoc, features another talent on the Blue Devils' 2024 wishlist in Lake Highlands High School (Texas) five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, who ranks No. 3 overall in the class.

Plus, Johnson will be teammates in the game with a five-star prospect who is on Duke's 2024 radar but does not yet hold an offer from the staff in Durham: Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) small forward Trentyn Flowers.

So there is more than one attraction for Duke faithful to check out on Friday night.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.