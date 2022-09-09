It's not often these days that the UNC basketball coaches out-recruit their Duke basketball counterparts. Since 2013, the Tar Heels have finished with a higher-ranked class than their recruiting-juggernaut archrival only once: in 2020.

But of the two programs, UNC struck first on the 2024 trail via a commitment on Thursday from Northwood High School (N.C.) small forward Drake Powell. The 6-foot-6, 175-pound long-limbed athlete boasts a four-star rating and ranks No. 58 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite.

Meanwhile, first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have been busy finalizing their top-notch 2023 class. Following Wednesday's commitment from Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power, it contains five five-star prizes and could end up as the school's second consecutive No. 1 haul in the nation.

And it's worth pointing out that Power had the Tar Heels among his finalists.

In other words, despite UNC taking the early 2024 lead over Duke with its addition of Drake Powell, there's no reason for fans in Durham to fret. After all, there's no evidence that Powell was on the Blue Devils' radar.

On that note, Duke hasn't yet been on the losing end of any 2024 race.

That said, it could be a few months or more before the Blue Devils strike any gold in the 2024 arena. When they do, though, it may well be of the five-star variety — or at least a top-tier four-star.

Thus far, Scheyer & Co. have extended offers to six high school juniors: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, four-star small forward Darren Harris, and four-star center James Brown.

Of those six, only Johnson and Brown also hold an offer from the Tar Heels.

Of those six, only Johnson and Brown also hold an offer from the Tar Heels.