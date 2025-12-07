Social Media Buzzing After Great ACC Championship Game

It was a highly anticipated game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship game.

This game was going to be watched by many around College Football. Not only because it was a Championship game, but because this game was going to determine a lot when it came down to Selection Sunday and who makes the College Football Playoff.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) prepares for a snap in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many were rooting for Virginia because it would make the job of the College Football Playoff committee easier. But Duke wanted to spoil the party and make its case for being the best team in the ACC.

ACC Championship game!!! Let’s goooooo

That ACC Championship Game crowd is LIT

That ACC Championship Game crowd is LIT — TRC (@RubrChickens) December 7, 2025

Darian Mensah connects with Jeremiah Hasley to give Duke an early lead!



A strong 15-play, 75-yard drive to open up the ACC Championship Game.



Duke 7

#17 Virginia 0

Darian Mensah connects with Jeremiah Hasley to give Duke an early lead!



A strong 15-play, 75-yard drive to open up the ACC Championship Game.



Duke 7

#17 Virginia 0



pic.twitter.com/yhVbcdu9pO — College Football Insiders (@All_CFBNews) December 7, 2025

Watching the ACC championship game like

Watching the ACC championship game like pic.twitter.com/g3woKOL2lF — Sidelines 🌊 Tulane (@SSN_Tulane) December 7, 2025

The ACC is a mid-major conference and should not get a bid. Their championship game is within easy driving distance of both teams, and it’s half empty.

The ACC is a mid major conference and should not get a bid. Their championship game is within easy driving distance of both teams and it’s half empty. — Jonathan (@goJohnnyA) December 7, 2025

Duke up 13-7 on Sheppard TD. Blue Devils were +8.5 underdogs in ACC Championship rematch.



When double-digit dogs score first against ranked opponents, live markets overreact to small samples.

Duke up 13-7 on Sheppard TD. Blue Devils were +8.5 underdogs in ACC Championship rematch.



When double-digit dogs score first against ranked opponents, live markets overreact to small samples.pic.twitter.com/BIAuneqZRV — Liam | AI-Powered Sports Bettor | Self-Learning (@bets_liam) December 7, 2025

Duke is beating Virginia at half

Duke is beating Virginia at half pic.twitter.com/MozpRR8Sr9 — Scott “Scottie” Nimerick (@scottie4america) December 7, 2025

Duke vs. Virginia.. ACC definitely different

Duke vs. Virginia.. ACC definitely different — Deztroy (@DEZTROYCLUTCH) December 7, 2025

Imagine telling your Dec. 6, 2018 self that on Dec. 6, 2025, a) Pat Fitzgerald would be the coach at Michigan State and b) Jim Phillips would be sweating out a football game between Duke and Virginia that could set off a college sports constitutional crisis.



Time flies!

Imagine telling your Dec. 6, 2018 self that on Dec. 6, 2025, a) Pat Fitzgerald would be the coach at Michigan State and b) Jim Phillips would be sweating out a football game between Duke and Virginia that could set off a college sports constitutional crisis.



Time flies! — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) December 7, 2025

The energy coming from Duke’s sideline versus Virginia’s is completely different.



Duke is celebrating and dancing

Virginia standing around

The energy coming from Duke’s sideline versus Virginia’s is completely different.



Duke celebrating and dancing

Virginia standing around — Trevona Williams (@TrevWillTV) December 7, 2025

Don't really get that decision or play call from Virginia. Throw a 5-yard pass if you're going to go for it.



Duke can now take a 2-score lead with a field goal.

Don't really get that decision or play call from Virginia. Throw a 5-yard pass if you're going to go for it.



Duke can now take a 2-score lead with a field goal. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 7, 2025

Duke is running the ball down Virginia's throat right now and winning at the line of scrimmage. Clock keeps on ticking...

Duke is running the ball down Virginia's throat right now and winning at the line of scrimmage. Clock keeps on ticking... — Preferred Walk Ons (@PWOPod) December 7, 2025

Duke’s defense is objectively awful; the fact that Virginia has only managed to put up 10 points on them is hilarious

Duke’s defense is objectively awful; the fact that Virginia has only managed to put up 10 points on them is hilarious — Keegan Cisowski (@KeeganCisowski) December 7, 2025

If Virginia goes on to lose, James Madison should thank Duke for potentially getting into the playoff!



Without Duke's noble sacrifice, the Dukes likely don't get in!!

If Virginia goes on to lose, James Madison should thank Duke for potentially getting into the playoff!



Without Duke's noble sacrifice, the Dukes likely don't get in!! — Jim Hiller is still head coach ☠️! (@nat_petrone85) December 7, 2025

CALEB WEAVER PICKS OFF CHANDLER MORRIS Duke taking control late with a 17-10 lead

CALEB WEAVER PICKS OFF CHANDLER MORRIS 👀



Duke taking control late with a 17-10 lead 🔥



(via @dukeFOOTBALL)pic.twitter.com/jBQkovZcpv — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 7, 2025

Duke really gonna win the ACC at 7-5 LMFAOOOOOOO

Duke really gonna win the ACC at 7-5 LMFAOOOOOOO — Deuce McBride Enthusiast (@deuce_enthused) December 7, 2025

There is no way Duke should be playing in this game

There is no way Duke should be playing in this game — Pats/Dawgs szn🏈🐶 (@atlpatsfan_) December 7, 2025

Duke gets it on 4th & Goal



It’s all on Virginia to answer 👀

pic.twitter.com/laEyCl9Ycr — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) December 7, 2025

🗣️🗣️🗣️ "JOIN A CONFERENCE!!!"



Duke (8-5, Unranked) has won the @ACCFootball Championship. — Kyle (@oconnorkyle) December 7, 2025

THE DUKE BLUE DEVILS SHOCK NO. 17 VIRGINIA TO WIN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE