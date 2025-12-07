Blue Devil Country

Social Media Buzzing After Great ACC Championship Game

The Duke Blue Devils were in a wild game in the ACC Championship. It had everyone on social media talking.
Michael Canelo|
Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It was a highly anticipated game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship game.

This game was going to be watched by many around College Football. Not only because it was a Championship game, but because this game was going to determine a lot when it came down to Selection Sunday and who makes the College Football Playoff.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) prepares for a snap in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many were rooting for Virginia because it would make the job of the College Football Playoff committee easier. But Duke wanted to spoil the party and make its case for being the best team in the ACC.

ACC Championship game!!! Let’s goooooo

That ACC Championship Game crowd is LIT

Darian Mensah connects with Jeremiah Hasley to give Duke an early lead!

A strong 15-play, 75-yard drive to open up the ACC Championship Game.

Duke 7
#17 Virginia 0

Watching the ACC championship game like

The ACC is a mid-major conference and should not get a bid. Their championship game is within easy driving distance of both teams, and it’s half empty.

Duke up 13-7 on Sheppard TD. Blue Devils were +8.5 underdogs in ACC Championship rematch.

When double-digit dogs score first against ranked opponents, live markets overreact to small samples.

Duke is beating Virginia at half

Duke vs. Virginia.. ACC definitely different

Imagine telling your Dec. 6, 2018 self that on Dec. 6, 2025, a) Pat Fitzgerald would be the coach at Michigan State and b) Jim Phillips would be sweating out a football game between Duke and Virginia that could set off a college sports constitutional crisis.

Time flies!

The energy coming from Duke’s sideline versus Virginia’s is completely different.

Duke is celebrating and dancing
Virginia standing around

Don't really get that decision or play call from Virginia. Throw a 5-yard pass if you're going to go for it.

Duke can now take a 2-score lead with a field goal.

Duke is running the ball down Virginia's throat right now and winning at the line of scrimmage. Clock keeps on ticking...

Duke’s defense is objectively awful; the fact that Virginia has only managed to put up 10 points on them is hilarious

If Virginia goes on to lose, James Madison should thank Duke for potentially getting into the playoff!

Without Duke's noble sacrifice, the Dukes likely don't get in!!

CALEB WEAVER PICKS OFF CHANDLER MORRIS Duke taking control late with a 17-10 lead

Duke really gonna win the ACC at 7-5 LMFAOOOOOOO

There is no way Duke should be playing in this game

THE DUKE BLUE DEVILS SHOCK NO. 17 VIRGINIA TO WIN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.

