Social Media Buzzing After Great ACC Championship Game
In this story:
It was a highly anticipated game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Championship game.
This game was going to be watched by many around College Football. Not only because it was a Championship game, but because this game was going to determine a lot when it came down to Selection Sunday and who makes the College Football Playoff.
Many were rooting for Virginia because it would make the job of the College Football Playoff committee easier. But Duke wanted to spoil the party and make its case for being the best team in the ACC.
ACC Championship game!!! Let’s goooooo
That ACC Championship Game crowd is LIT
Darian Mensah connects with Jeremiah Hasley to give Duke an early lead!
A strong 15-play, 75-yard drive to open up the ACC Championship Game.
Duke 7
#17 Virginia 0
Watching the ACC championship game like
The ACC is a mid-major conference and should not get a bid. Their championship game is within easy driving distance of both teams, and it’s half empty.
Duke up 13-7 on Sheppard TD. Blue Devils were +8.5 underdogs in ACC Championship rematch.
When double-digit dogs score first against ranked opponents, live markets overreact to small samples.
Duke is beating Virginia at half
Duke vs. Virginia.. ACC definitely different
Imagine telling your Dec. 6, 2018 self that on Dec. 6, 2025, a) Pat Fitzgerald would be the coach at Michigan State and b) Jim Phillips would be sweating out a football game between Duke and Virginia that could set off a college sports constitutional crisis.
Time flies!
The energy coming from Duke’s sideline versus Virginia’s is completely different.
Duke is celebrating and dancing
Virginia standing around
Don't really get that decision or play call from Virginia. Throw a 5-yard pass if you're going to go for it.
Duke can now take a 2-score lead with a field goal.
Duke is running the ball down Virginia's throat right now and winning at the line of scrimmage. Clock keeps on ticking...
Duke’s defense is objectively awful; the fact that Virginia has only managed to put up 10 points on them is hilarious
If Virginia goes on to lose, James Madison should thank Duke for potentially getting into the playoff!
Without Duke's noble sacrifice, the Dukes likely don't get in!!
CALEB WEAVER PICKS OFF CHANDLER MORRIS Duke taking control late with a 17-10 lead
Duke really gonna win the ACC at 7-5 LMFAOOOOOOO
There is no way Duke should be playing in this game
THE DUKE BLUE DEVILS SHOCK NO. 17 VIRGINIA TO WIN THE ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME.
As always, make sure you stay up to date with all Duke content by following us on Facebook, by clicking HERE, and following us on X (formerly Twitter)HERE
Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.