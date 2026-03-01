2 Reasons Why Isaiah Evans Is Duke’s X-Factor

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils improved to 27-2 overall and 15-1 in ACC play on Saturday after taking down No. 11 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) 77-51 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils have now locked up the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament and at least a share of the ACC regular season crown.

Despite Virginia entering the contest on a nine-game win streak, Duke was clearly the better team. The Blue Devils continue to look like the best defensive team in college basketball, limiting the Cavaliers to just 29% shooting from the field and 7-of-35 (20%) shooting from three-point range.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Isaiah Evans (3) shoots over Virginia Cavaliers guard Jacari White (6) during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Ryan Odom's club entered the contest averaging 82 points per game and was limited to just 51, its lowest point total all season by a good margin.

Duke utilized the three-point line more than it usually does against a Virginia team that operates with one of the highest three-point shooting rates in the nation. Duke went 12-of-24 (50%) from the perimeter while tallying only 26 of its 77 points in the paint.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) works against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Virginia did about as good a job as any team this season in terms of slowing down freshman phenom and National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, as the rookie didn't tally a single field goal in the first half. Boozer still went for 18 points and nine boards, but the physicality of Odom's bigs down low definitely had an effect.

Instead, it was sophomore Isaiah Evans who led the way.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans Is Duke’s X-Factor

Evans has been fairly hot and cold this season, but when he's on, it changes Duke's ceiling more than any other player in the rotation outside of Boozer. Against the Cavaliers, the sophomore went for a game-high 19 points on 7-of-11 (63.6%) shooting from the field and 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from beyond the arc.

Over the team's six-game win streak, Evans is averaging 17 points per game on 21-of-45 (46.7%) shooting from three. Duke is now 9-0 on the season when he scores 17 or more points.

Evans is the most electric player on the roster, and when he's hot, especially at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Blue Devils are a completely different team. The North Carolina native is finding a groove as the postseason begins to roll around.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) gestures to head coach Jon Scheyer during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

What’s Next for the Blue Devils?

Next, Duke will hit the road to face NC State (19-10, 10-6 ACC) on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 pm ET.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.