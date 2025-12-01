Duke Not Guaranteed CFP Berth With ACC Title Win
The Duke Blue Devils pulled out all the stops in their win over ACC rival Wake Forest this past weekend. The Blue Devils knew they still had a puncher's chance of getting to the ACC title game.
They needed to handle business as they did against Wake Forest, and they needed to get some help elsewhere. And that is what happens with this team. Some may call it luck, and some might call it grit. That is what this team has shown all season long, and it goes game by game.
The Blue Devils have had an up-and-down season, but one thing that has helped them is the belief they have in one another, and it all starts with head coach Manny Diaz. He never pressed the panic button and got his players ready to go out there each week and get better than they were.
That has been the key for this team. Showing up each week, not knowing what will happen in the conference, and handling their business.
Now, Duke finds themselves in a unique spot, and that is the ACC Championship game. This is the game that Diaz has talked to his players always being able to play in. And this is their chance to show why they are the best team in the ACC.
With a win, the Blue Devils will win the ACC and a college playoff berth. Not showing fast, my friend. That playoff berth could go elsewhere.
DUKE ACC Title Game
"Under no circumstances should 8-5 ACC title-winning Duke be one of the five highest-ranked conference champions that would be eligible for a bid into the College Football Playoff. If Duke upsets Virginia, there should instead be two representatives from the Group of Five that should receive automatic bids," said Mike McDaniel of Sports Illustrated."
"The champions in the SEC (Alabama or Georgia), Big Ten (Ohio State or Indiana), Big 12 (Texas Tech or BYU) and American (Tulane or North Texas) should all be in the playoff if Duke beats Virginia. The final automatic bid would then come down to Duke or James Madison, assuming the Dukes are able to win the Sun Belt title against Troy. JMU would be 12-1 in that scenario, with their only loss coming on the road to Louisville."
"It's certainly plausible that James Madison's résumé is better than Duke's, and is deserving of a playoff spot."
"Of course, if Virginia beats Duke, the Cavaliers will be in the College Football Playoff. If Troy upsets James Madison in the Sun Belt conference title game and Duke beats Virginia, it'll likely be Duke getting the nod in a shocking turn of events."
