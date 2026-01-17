2 Stanford Players Could Inflict Serious Pain on Duke

Duke basketball opened its West Coast road trip with an impressive 71–56 victory over the California Golden Bears.

Once again, the Blue Devils were led by freshman Cameron Boozer, who recorded another double-double. Boozer put together a dominant performance, scoring 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field while grabbing 13 rebounds.

Jan 6, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center. Duke defeated Louisville 84-73. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Only two other Blue Devils reached double figures. Sophomore Isaiah Evans, despite an inefficient shooting night, finished with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field and 4-of-13 from three-point range, while also adding three blocks on the defensive end. Coming off the bench, freshman Nikolas Khamenia contributed 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

With the strong win over Cal, Duke is off to a solid start in its two-game West Coast trip. However, with a matchup against Stanford looming, the Blue Devils will need to be prepared for a much tougher challenge. In particular, Duke must pay close attention to two key Cardinal players if it hopes to leave the West Coast undefeated.

Ebuka Okorie

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) celebrates a three point basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Freshman guard Ebuka Okorie has been one of the biggest surprises of the season. A three-star prospect from the 2025 recruiting class, Okorie has played well beyond expectations and looked like a potential lottery pick at times.

Okorie currently ranks fifth in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.6% from three-point range. Against North Carolina, he delivered a career performance, scoring a career-high 36 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, while going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line and dishing out a career-high nine assists.

Jan 14, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) looks on against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Okorie is not only a dynamic offensive player but also contributes defensively, averaging 1.5 steals per game. While Duke did an excellent job containing Cal’s Dai Dai Ames, Okorie presents a different challenge due to his quickness, aggressiveness, and ability to create his own shot. If Duke can replicate its defensive intensity and limit Okorie’s production, the Blue Devils will put themselves in a strong position to win.

Benny Gealer

Jan 10, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Benny Gealer (5) shoots the ball over Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With Stanford’s second-leading scorer Chisom Okpara ruled out against North Carolina—and his status uncertain against Duke—senior guard Benny Gealer becomes an even more important piece for the Cardinal offense.

Gealer is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging a career-high 10.4 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and an impressive 43.2% from three-point range. While Gealer has always shown shooting ability, his expanded role this season has allowed him to fully break out as a scoring threat.

If Okpara is sidelined once again, Duke’s defensive attention will naturally focus on Okorie. In that scenario, Gealer would need to step up as a reliable second option, particularly with his ability to stretch the floor and punish defensive lapses from beyond the arc.

Duke’s dominant performance against Cal showcased its balance, defensive intensity, and continued growth from its young core. However, Stanford presents a far more dynamic offensive challenge, led by one of the nation’s most explosive scorers in Ebuka Okorie. If the Blue Devils can maintain their defensive discipline while limiting Stanford’s secondary scoring options, they will have a strong chance to complete a successful West Coast sweep and build momentum heading back east.

