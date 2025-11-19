Star Freshman Cameron Boozer Added to Prestigious Award Watch List
The Duke Blue Devils have one of the best, if not the best, players in all of College Basketball in freshman Cameron Boozer. Boozer has shown early on this season that the spotlight at Duke is not too much for him. He likes playing in any environment in any game and is ready for any moment.
Boozer is not shying away from anything. And now he is looking to leave his mark as one of the best in Duke basketball history and college basketball history.
Boozer on Tuesday cracked the top 50 list for the Wooden Award. That is given to the best college basketball player each season, and that is something Boozer could be holding at the end of this season.
Boozer is part of a freshman class that is one of the best that we have seen in some time, and they are all living up to the expectations right now. They are all playing great basketball to start the season and are all looking to get this award.
Wooden Award List of Star Freshmen
"Kansas standout Darryn Peterson, BYU's AJ Dybantsa, and Duke star Cameron Boozer-- the projected top-three picks in next summer's NBA draft per ESPN -- anchor this year's men's basketball Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watchlist, which was announced on Tuesday," said Myron Medcalf of ESPN.
"They're joined by a group of veterans who will aim to push the young guys aside in pursuit of the Wooden Award. Purdue's Braden Smith, the preseason favorite to win the award, is the leader of the No. 1 team in America. Along with Kansas State's P.J. Haggerty and Texas Tech's JT Toppin, Smith leads a group of three players who were Associated Press All-Americans a year ago."
Players can be added and removed throughout the season. Victor Oladipo finished second to Michigan's Trey Burke in the 2012-13 Wooden Award race even though the former Indiana star had not been mentioned in that year's midseason top-25 list months earlier.
This year, Arkansas freshman Meleek Thomas (17.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 4.8 APG) and Houston's Kingston Flemings (17.3 PPG, 40% from beyond the arc) -- two players who were not on the preseason list -- could make their case for inclusion in the future.
Boozer has is work cut out for him, but he is all about his team and making sure they are getting the best from him this season. Duke is looking to end their championship drought and bring another one back to Cameron. And it all starters with Boozer.
