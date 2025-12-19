Storied Duke Basketball Venue May Host NBA Game Next Year
Across the first three years of the NBA Cup's existence, each of its semifinal and final contests has taken place in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. But the Duke basketball powerhouse has a chance at playing host to next year's edition of the in-season event in the Blue Devils' famed 9,314-capacity Cameron Indoor Stadium.
"The NBA has Duke and Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., as among their strong options as a Cup championship game host," ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported this week, "potentially as soon as 2026."
Duke's social media account chimed with the following reaction on Thursday morning: "big if true."
Of course, if Cameron Indoor does secure that honor, it would surely add to Duke's popularity and standing as a premier producer of NBA talent. Case in point, two of last season's one-and-done Blue Devil freshmen, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel, are now the top contenders for NBA Rookie of the Year honors, currently sitting No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, on the Kia Rookie Ladder.
What Duke Basketball Head Coach Jon Scheyer Recently Said About His Focus on Churning Out NBA Stars
This past offseason, it was by design that fourth-year Duke basketball leader Jon Scheyer added former Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz assistant Evan Bradds to his staff in Durham.
- "We've really doubled down on the fact that this is the best place, hopefully, to win big-time basketball in college but also to develop to the NBA," the 38-year-old Scheyer explained following the Blue Devils' home win over the Howard Bison in November.
- "So, why not do everything that you're doing: your player development program, stylistically how you're playing offense and defense? And so, to hire somebody who has lived in that world for eight years, that has a passion for college, that understands Duke, that has a good rapport with me, I think is incredibly important. And [Bradds] has been great for us..."
Back in October, in addition to all of the above strategies to put Duke basketball on top in terms of NBA stardom, Scheyer snagged 2016-17 Blue Devil small forward and 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum for a mentor role as the program's first-ever Chief Basketball Officer.
