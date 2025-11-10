Things Duke Needs to Fix to Finish Season Strong
The Duke Blue Devils still have a lot to look forward to this football season after their Week 11 loss to the UConn Huskies. Duke still has a chance to go to the ACC title game and a bowl game. It is getting late in the season, but there is a lot of football left to be played for this Duke team.
Head coach Manny Diaz and the coaching staff will look at the film along with the players and see the things they did not do well in this game and fix them. That is something they have done well after a loss this season.
Duke has no other choice but to do so. Duke still has some key games left in the ACC, and if they want a chance to play in the ACC title game, they must win those games. That is something that they want to do, but they must first fix the mistakes that have been costing them this season.
Things Duke Must Fix to Have Strong Finish
"Duke isn’t bad on fourth-down defense and entered the game stopping opponents on 56.3% of its fourth-down situations. UConn’s offense, which typically converts on 61.5% of those chances, was just better Saturday. Those plays ultimately cost the Blue Devils," said Jadyn Watso-Fisher of The Herald Sun.
"Duke limited mistakes in its first eight games, especially through the air. Mensah scored 21 touchdowns and threw only two interceptions during that span, which was good enough to lead the ACC and rank No. 4 in the nation. He matched his season interception total in the first half against UConn."
“This is the first game we didn’t score in under two minutes on the clock since the season opener,” said Duke head coach Manny Diaz. “Not only did we not score, we threw an interception, which led them to have a field goal. Where we’ve been so dominant, they beat us in the end of two-minute situations in both halves.”
"The red zone, and the need for success on both sides of the ball, were highlighted and underlined for the Huskies and Blue Devils."
Duke will be back at home next week for their biggest game of the season against ACC rival Virginia. That game could determine a spot in the ACC Championship game.
