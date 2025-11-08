Live Game Thread: Duke vs UConn
Kickoff from East Hartford in Connecticut is coming up as Duke (5-3, 3-1 ACC) finishes up a two-week road trip at UConn (6-3).
The teams are set to battle for the third consecutive season, with the Blue Devils coming out on top in the previous two bouts.
The Huskies and Blue Devils are both coming off big wins. UConn took down UAB last Saturday, 38-15, while Duke traveled to Clemson and won a thrilling, back-and-forth shootout, 46-45.
While this is not a conference game for the Blue Devils, they are hoping to keep their momentum rolling offensively from last week into this one. However, a big matchup with No. 14 Virginia looms, so it's crucial that Duke stays focused and doesn't let this one slip away.
Jim Mora has led the UConn program since 2022 and turned the program into a competitive team every year very quickly. The Huskies have already hit the six-win mark to qualify for a bowl game.
UConn has not lost at home this season, and all three of its losses have come in overtime. The Huskies fight to the end and have not been blown out this year. They can compete with Duke.
A quick preview of the Huskies and live updates from the game can be found below. To read more about UConn and who to look out for, click here.
UConn Preview
The Huskies are no longer a program to look past. Mora has a powerful offense led by a veteran, seventh-year quarterback in Joe Fagnano. UConn is scoring 36.9 points per game (15th in FBS) and slinging the rock all over the yard, averaging 299.3 passing yards per game (12th in FBS).
Fagnano has plenty of experience and has put it to good use this season. He has 2,529 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He lit up UAB with 267 yards and four touchdown passes in his previous outing.
When you throw the ball as much as the Huskies do, you'd think there would be some mistakes or turnovers. Not for UConn. The Huskies have just one turnover this season, and Fagnano has completed 68.8% of his passes.
Fagnano's favorite target is another transfer who has developed into a star. Skyler Bell, a former Wisconsin Badger, is statistically one of the best receivers in college football. He leads the nation in catches (74) and touchdown catches (11), and he is second in receiving yards (997).
Bell's speed and ability to high-point the ball on contested balls make him a difference-maker, and one the Blue Devils' defense will have their hands full with.
On the ground, Cam Edwards has dominated the workload with 144 carries for 815 yards and nine touchdowns. He has some speed at 210 pounds, but he can also run through defenders and fight through contact. UConn occasionally leans on him to slow games down, but Edwards has not run more than 100 yards since September.
Defensively, the Huskies aren't great, allowing 23.9 points per game. Duke can hurt them in both the rushing and passing games. They allow 216.8 passing yards per game (66th in FBS) and 174.9 rushing yards per game (105th in FBS).
Darian Mensah should stay hot against this defense, but it could develop into another slugfest with fast points and big chunk plays all over the place.
