Top-25 Recruit Places Duke In Top 4
Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has a pair of recruits coming in next season, but he isn't stopping there. Bryson Howard and Maxime Meyer are quality players who both could make an immediate impact, but five-star point guard Austin Goosby could take their class to the next level.
Goosby, a 6'5'' 186-pound guard out of Melissa, TX, recently narrowed down his Top 4. The Blue Devils cut, and they learned they'd be joined by BYU, Texas, and Baylor.
Knowing Goosby is a Texas native, those choices come as no surprise. Duke is stuck with a few Texas teams in the mix, but one can never count out Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
The Road To Goosby
When it comes to Duke's top targets, Goosby has been rather quiet. His name doesn't stand out as much as one would expect a Top-25 player's name would. With all of the hype around the likes of Dylan Mingo and Deron Rippey Jr., Goosby has flown relatively under the radar for being the No. 5 guard in the Class of '26.
According to 247Sports, Goosby is the No. 2 player in all of Texas. They list BYU and Texas as the frontrunners, but that doesn't mean that Baylor or Duke couldn't pull out a last-second win. The Blue Devils aren't often in losing battles, and Goosby would be a huge addition, knowing they don't have a guard yet in their recruiting class.
Goosby officially visited with Duke back on Aug 27. It feels like ages ago when the Melissa High Schooler came to town. Since then, he has gone on official visits with Texas, Baylor, Miami, and BYU. Of those four, Miami was the only team not to cut.
All Eyes On November 14
Not only did Goosby reveal his Top 4, but those schools learned that November 14 would be the date he revealed his commitment. Goosby joins five-star center Ethan Taylor as a key name to lookout for on Friday the 14th.
So far, the Blue Devils have a small forward and a center in their Class of '26. Meyer, standing 7'1'', is vastly different from a player like Goosby. Scheyer knows he needs a little bit of everything to take his team to the next level, especially with all of the current talent on his roster that is projected to be drafted. Duke has their work cut out for them, but it's pulled off bigger miracles before.
