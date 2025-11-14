Blue Devil Country

Top-Shelf Duke Basketball Recruiting Target Reveals Decision

The Duke basketball staff added a third piece to its blossoming 2026 class.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting pledge Cameron Williams
Duke basketball recruiting pledge Cameron Williams / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
For the second year in a row, the Duke basketball recruiters have landed a talent named "Cameron." This time, the prospect isn't named after the Blue Devils' home gym, Cameron Indoor Stadium, as was the case with five-star forward Cameron Boozer, but the latest recruiting prize is also a five-star forward in St. Mary's Catholic High School (Ariz.) senior Cameron Williams.

The 6-foot-11, 200-pound Williams, a Duke basketball offer holder since mid-June, announced his commitment to Jon Scheyer & Co. on Friday afternoon.

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Decision Has Been Made

He chose the Blue Devils over a pair of other finalists in the Arizona Wildcats and Texas Longhorns. Williams took official visits to all three of his favorites, including his trip to Durham in early Oct, when he checked out the Duke basketball program in person the same weekend as Countdown to Craziness.

Boasting a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Cameron Williams currently checks in at No. 4 overall, No. 1 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Arizona on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

  • "He’s a bouncy leaper, excellent runner, and can really cover the court at his size," 247Sports' Adam Finkelstein wrote about Williams following the elite athlete's head-turning performances in grassroots action over the summer.
  • "He has soft natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release. He’s comfortable putting the ball on the floor a bit, albeit a bit upright, and has a terrific left hand, even making tough finishes around the rim.
  • "Defensively, he’s a true rim protector...He’s diligent about getting into a stance when pulled to the perimeter, proactive moving his feet, and disciplined contesting shots, even if he’s not yet great laterally or always polished with the angle of his feet."
Duke basketball recruiting pledge Cameron Williams
Duke basketball recruiting pledge Cameron Williams / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his crew, who have landed three of the country's past four No. 1-ranked recruiting hauls, now have three commits on the 2026 trail. Cameron Williams joins Heritage High School (Texas) five-star small forward Bryson Howard, who was the first to pledge allegiance to the Blue Devils in late October and now ranks No. 12 among his peers, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Maxime Meyer, a 7-footer who announced his decision just over a week after Howard and stacks up at No. 102 in the class.

