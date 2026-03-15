Duke Basketball Toughness Yields Program's 24th ACC Tournament Crown

Just under 24 hours after advancing to the ACC Tournament title clash via a 73-61 semifinal victory over the No. 5 seed Clemson Tigers in Charlotte's Spectrum Center, Jon Scheyer's top-ranked and top seed Duke basketball squad looked the part of a competitive powerhouse in defeating the No. 2 seed Virginia Cavaliers, 74-70, on Saturday night. The win marks the program's record-padding 24th ACC Tournament crown, eight more than the second-place UNC Tar Heels on the all-time tally.

The Blue Devils fell behind early to the Cavaliers, 12-6, just over five minutes into the game. But Duke basketball rookies Cayden Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia helped the bunch find its rhythm, collecting rebounds, snagging steals, getting to the charity stripe, and delivering contested buckets to spark a 10-2 run that put the blueblood from Durham on top, 16-14, less than a minute after play resumed out of the contest's second media timeout.

Strong start from Cayden 💪 (he's got 7 early) pic.twitter.com/TQjfnu6ZYg — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 15, 2026

Although Virginia answered with some smooth and powerful offensive possessions of its own, Duke's tenacity and overall assertiveness on both ends of the floor ensured the Blue Devils — employing just a seven-man rotation at the ACC Tournament in light of late-season foot injuries to two regular season starters in sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II and junior guard Caleb Foster — entered the locker room with a 38-36 lead in tow. They enjoyed a 19-12 rebounding advantage in the first half.

Cayden Boozer paced Duke in the first half with his 14 points, shooting 5-for-8 from the field, 1-for-1 beyond the arc, and 3-for-4 at the foul line. No other Blue Devil recorded more than seven points across the first 20 minutes of action.

20 minutes in pic.twitter.com/jsUaScMRXI — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 15, 2026

Duke Basketball Produces Trophy-Seizing Performance in Second Half

Despite a splash from downtown courtesy of Duke basketball sophomore wing Isaiah Evans less than minute out of the break, the Blue Devils were outscored, 13-7, across the first four minutes and change of the second half and faced a 49-45 deficit at the first media timeout.

Roughly two minutes later, a three from the hands of freshman power forward and ACC Player of the Year Cameron Boozer, who had contributed only three points up until that juncture, pulled the Blue Devils to within one at 49-48. And on the team's next possession, a pair of free throws from Nikolas Khamenia gave Duke its first second-half lead at 50-49; sophomore guard Darren Harris chipped in about 90 seconds later with an and-one layup at the rim to put the squad on top again, 53-51.

Virginia tied the score at 58-58 ahead of the under-8 timeout. In the end, though, Cameron Boozer found his rhythm by relentessly attacking the basket to challenge and punish the underdog Cavaliers' bigs again and again, Isaiah Evans knocked down a clutch 3-pointer with 4:47 to play, and the resilient Blue Devils enjoyed enough game-winning moments down the stretch to emerge as champions at the ACC's showcase event yet again.

Three Blue Devils reached double-digit points against the Cavaliers: Isaiah Evans (20 points, 4-for-8 from deep), Cayden Boozer (16 points, five rebounds, four assists), and Cameron Boozer (13 points, eight rebounds, eight assists).

Duke basketball, a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row under now-first-time ACC Coach of the Year Jon Scheyer's command, will now wait to find out its exact bracket placement and Round of 64 opponent when the Selection Sunday show airs at 6 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).

As was the case with the 2024-25 team, which also captured both the conference regular season and ACC Tournament before ultimately reaching the Final Four but falling to the Houston Cougars in San Antonio, the 2025-26 Blue Devils (32-2, 20-1 versus ACC foes) take an 11-game winning streak to the Big Dance.

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