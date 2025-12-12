Where Bracketology Places the High-Powered Duke Basketball Squad
This week's NCAA Tournament Bracketology courtesy of ESPN's chief March Madness forecaster, Joe Lunardi, has Jon Scheyer and the unbeaten Duke basketball squad right where they probably want to be as the No. 1 seed in the East Region (Washington, D.C.), facing a Round of 64 bout against the Youngstown State Penguins and potential Round of 32 meeting with the program that the Blue Devils defeated in the 2015 title clash, the Wisconsin Badgers.
But due to the Michigan Wolverines' remarkably lopsided victories versus top-tier competition of late, they are currently Lunardi's top overall seed in the Big Dance.
Of course, as Jim Halpert once commented on The Office about March Madness, "That's in March." And that's months from now.
The Blue Devils, led by freshman forward and ACC Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer and their "Showtime Slim" sophomore guard in Isaiah Evans, still have a long way to go before securing any spot among the four No. 1 seeds.
On the flip side, they still have many opportunies, including a late February clash against Michigan in Washington, D.C., to emerge as the undisputed selection for the nation's premier status by the time March Madness rolls around.
Lunardi puts Michigan in the Midwest Region (Midwest), with the Iowa State Cyclones and Arizona Wildcats atop the South (Houston) and West (San Jose), respectively.
Seven Other ACC Teams in Latest March Madness Projections
At this juncture, Lundardi foresees no fellow ACC programs alongside Duke in the East. But seven more from the resurgent conference (total of eight is tied with the SEC for the third most, trailing the Big Ten's 11 and Big 12's nine) are spread throughout the other three regions:
- Louisville Cardinals as the No. 4 seed in the East
- UNC Tar Heels as the No. 4 seed in the West
- Virginia Cavaliers as the No. 6 seed in the Midwest
- SMU Mustangs as the No. 7 seed in the West
- Clemson Tigers as the No. 8 seed in the Midwest
- Miami Hurricanes as the No. 9 seed in the West
- NC State Wolfpack as the No. 10 seed in the Midwest
Next up for the No. 3-ranked Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC) is a home contest against one of Lunardi's projected NCAA Tournament teams in the unranked Lipscomb Bison (6-4, 0-0 ASUN, No. 15 seed in Bracketology). Duke and Lipscomb tip off in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACC Network).
