Duke Basketball Says 'Never a Doubt' About Latest ACC Hardware

As of Monday, the ACC has announced its two weekly honors, ACC Player of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week, five times this season; so, there have been 10 such awards altogether. And Duke basketball freshman forward Cameron Boozer has been the outright winner for six of them and was co-winner for two more.

The latest hardware for the projected one-and-done lottery pick, son of Duke basketball great Carlos Boozer, arrived on Monday. For the second week in a row, Boozer is both the sole recipient of ACC Player of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week.

Duke's social media team reacted to the news with the following "never a doubt" caption:

Last week, between Tuesday night's 67-66 home win over the then-No. 15-ranked Florida Gators and Saturday afternoon's 66-60 road victory over the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans, Boozer posted averages of 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Those numbers are on par with Boozer's season averages for the now-No. 3 Blue Devils (10-0, 0-0 ACC): 23.0 points, 9.9 boards, 3.8 dimes, and 1.7 takeaways.

If the season ended today, he'd be the obvious choice for ACC Player of the Year and ACC Rookie of the Year, thereby matching Cooper Flagg's feat in that regard as a Blue Devil last go-round.

Cameron Boozer Comments on Growing Duke Basketball Swagger

Of course, Cameron Boozer hasn't been the only impressive member of Jon Scheyer's fourth batch of Blue Devils. If not for winning plays by Caleb Foster, Isaiah Evans, and others last week and throughout Duke's daunting early schedule, the group probably would've lost to both Florida and Michigan State, and ACC honors might not have ended up in Boozer's hands once again.

All in all, there's no doubt Boozer appreciates his teammates.

"We've shown a lot of composure," Boozer noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI in the locker room following the win over Florida.

"Teams have thrown, like you said, a lot of punches at us, gone on runs. And we've always stayed composed, stayed together, but just been super competitive throughout the whole course of the game.

"So, I'm super proud of these guys, super proud of this team."

Duke's Cameron Boozer, center, waves to Michigan State fans as the Blue Devils begin celebrating during the second half in the game against Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer and the confidence-oozing Duke basketball squad are now on a lengthy break before hosting the unranked Lipscomb Bisons (6-4, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network).

