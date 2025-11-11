Why Virginia's Loss Opens Up Door for Duke in ACC
There may not have been another result in the ACC in Week 11 more impactful than the Virginia Cavaliers falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 16-9.
Not only did Virginia lose this game, but, also did not finish the game with quarterback Chandler Morris, who suffered a head injury in the second quarter. It was a scary injury after Morris took a massive hit on a scramble in the second quarter.
Following the game, Virginia's head coach Tony Elliott provided an update on the senior signal caller.
- "He came back out and said he was feeling all right," Elliott said. "We'll know more when we get some tests early in the week, (Sunday) and then Monday. But any time you get in the head or up above the neck, you've got to make sure you take that with a lot of caution."
Before exiting the game, Morris completed three passes for 19 yards on six attempts. It is uncertain if he will be able to play against Duke this upcoming weekend.
With that being said, here is how Virginia's loss against Wake Forest affects the Blue Devils down the stretch.
What Does This Mean for Duke?
There are a multitude of reasons why this result is monumental for the Blue Devils, but the obvious one is that now every team in the ACC now has at least one loss in conference play.
Prior to this past weekend, the Cavaliers were the last undefeated team in ACC play, which was an advantageous position at this point of the season. That is no longer the case, and this loss is even more damaging for Virginia when considering who it has on the schedule in Week 12.
The Cavaliers losing could not come at a more perfect time, as the Blue Devils have an opportunity to double up on Virginia, as the two teams face off this weekend. Duke will host Virginia on Saturday, and with a win the Blue Devils will overtake the Cavaliers in the standings, while virtually ending Virginia's chances at reaching the ACC Championship game.
Not to mention, the Cavaliers could be heading into this game short-handed, as Morris could miss the game with the injury he suffered against Wake Forest.
If there was one feature of Virginia's offense that was exposed in the loss this past weekend, it would be how lackluster and uninspiring the passing attack is. The Cavaliers' production and effectiveness in the air is a requirement against the Blue Devils, who are led by star quarterback Darian Mensah.
