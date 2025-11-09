Duke Comes Up Short Against UConn in Shootout
Following a must-needed win over the Clemson Tigers last week, the Duke Blue Devils looked to carry over multiple aspects of that performance into a road test against the Connecticut Huskies.
Both teams are led by level-headed quarterbacks, who scorch opposing defenses while rarely putting the ball in harm's way. Joe Fagnano and the Huskies' offense would take the field, as Duke deferred and elected to receive the ball in the second half.
First Quarter
The opening sequence of this game was reminiscent of Duke's start last week against Clemson, as the Blue Devils defense corralled Fagnano on second down, leading to a quick three-and-out.
Additionally, Duke's offense - similar to last week - rewarded the defensive stop by marching down the field for a three-play, 55-yard drive that was capped off by a 13-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Sheppard.
The Blue Devils generated a 7-0 lead with 12:31 remaining in the first quarter.
Connecticut needed a response after Duke's swift scoring drive, and that is exactly what it did. Following a roughing-the-passer penalty on fourth down, Fagnano would hit Juice Vereen on a stick-nod route for a 10-yard touchdown, tying the game 7-7 with 9:03 remaining. For the second consecutive week, the Blue Devils' defense would falter after a dominant opening drive.
Offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer mentioned earlier in the week about how difficult Connecticut's defense makes it to execute run-pass options.
That was proven correct, as Darian Mensah made the right read, looking for Cooper Barkate on a quick slant, but the pass was tipped and intercepted. It was Mensah's third interception of the season and set up the Huskies' offense at Duke's 27-yard line.
It was a moral victory for the Blue Devils' defense, as it held Connecticut to a field goal, which gave the Huskies a 10-7 lead with 6:12 remaining.
5 Minutes Remaining
After an 18-yard reception by Barkate on a crossing route, Duke's offense was stifled near midfield and was forced to punt. However, the Blue Devils' special teams unit showed up again, pinning the Huskies at the one-yard line.
Despite the uncomfortable situation, Connecticut was able to escape and coordinate a productive drive. It appeared that the Huskies could be headed toward a 10-point lead, but Fagnano suffered a sack on third down that halted the drive.
Three points were still a possible result of the drive, but kicker Chris Freeman sent the 42-yard attempt wide left. Mensah and the Blue Devils' offense would take over on their own 24-yard line.
Second Quarter
Duke made the Huskies immediately regret the missed opportunity with a drive that concluded with Mensah delivering a perfectly lofted touchdown pass to Andrel Anthony in the back corner of the end zone.
The eight-play, 76-yard drive consisted of six carries by Anderson Castle that totaled 34 rushing yards. Mensah bounced back nicely after throwing an interception two drives prior, giving the Blue Devils a 14-10 lead with 12:25 remaining in the first half.
One thing that stood out through this point of the game is how disruptive Duke's pass rush had been up to this point. It was evident that the Huskies' coaching staff recognized this, calling predominantly quick passes throughout the course of Connecticut's first drive of the second quarter.
That worked out in the Huskies' favor, as Fagnano connected with Skyler Bell five times, including a four-yard touchdown. Connecticut would re-take the lead 17-14 with 5:59 remaining in the second quarter.
5 Minutes Remaining
The Huskies' defense returned the field with an aggressive mindset, sending blitzes on the first two plays, one of which resulted in Mensah taking a sack. Duke would be forced to punt, giving Connecticut the ball right under the four-minute mark.
Duke's defense returned the favor, forcing a three-and-out and providing Mensah and the offense with an opportunity to score right before halftime. However, the sophomore quarterback threw an inexplicable interception, handing the ball to the Huskies inside the Blue Devils' 35-yard line.
Once again, the Blue Devils' defense picked up the slack, forcing another field goal attempt on a short field for Connecticut. However, this time, Freeman delivered on a 45-yard field goal, extending the Huskies' lead to 20-14 with under a minute left before halftime. Duke was fortunate not to be down by 10 or more at halftime.
Third Quarter
Duke would receive the second half kickoff, looking to produce a momentum-shifting drive after a tumultuous first half. Similar to the opening offensive drive of the game, the Blue Devils marched right down the field for a touchdown.
Sheppard was the catalyst, rushing for 40 yards on five carries, including a four-yard score on the ground to conclude the drive. Duke would regain the lead 21-20 five minutes into the second half.
Connecticut would need just three plays to get into Duke's 10-yard line, as Fagnano completed passes of 36 and 15 yards on the drive. Unfortunately for the Huskies, the offense sputtered out inside the five-yard line, and Connecticut elected to attempt a chip-shot field goal. Freeman converted, and the Huskies would take a 23-21 lead.
5 Minutes Remaining
As elite as Duke's offense is, it was hard to believe that Connecticut was content settling for a field goal. The Blue Devils proved that decision wrong, as they continued to apply significant pressure on the Huskies' offense.
Sheppard was stuffed at the goal line three times, bringing up a critical fourth-and-goal decision for Manny Diaz. With the ball inches from the end zone, and the run game failing to punch it in, Mensah delivered with a one-yard, play-action touchdown pass to Landen King in the back of the end zone.
The Blue Devils would take a 28-23 lead into the fourth quarter, with Connecticut opening the fourth quarter with a crucial third down.
Fourth Quarter
On that aforementioned third down, the Huskies were unable to convert, bringing up an obvious punt. That appeared to be the case, as Connecticut brought out its punting unit, but it caught Duke off guard with a fake punt, which was executed to perfection.
Fagnano would produce back-breaking plays through the air and on the ground, leading the Huskies to a touchdown drive. Connecticut would fail the two-point conversion but still led 29-28 with 10:48 remaining in the game.
Final 5 Minutes
Throughout the game, both teams wasted no time trading blows, but the fourth quarter was a different story. Following Connecticut's five-minute drive, Duke orchestrated a five-minute drive of their own, ending in a touchdown connection between Mensah and Jeremiah Hasley.
The Blue Devils would attempt a two-point conversion but fail. Nonetheless, Duke would lead 34-29 with just over a third of the quarter remaining.
Another haymaker was thrown, as the Huskies did not hesitate to regain the lead, as Fagnano connected with Bell on a 19-yard touchdown. The fifth-year quarterback converted the two-point conversion, taking a big hit right as he crossed the pylon. Connecticut would lead 37-34 with 1:58 remaining.
Duke had positioned itself well at the Huskies' 39-yard line with 33 seconds left in the game. Mensah was flushed out of the pocket, attempting to throw the ball down the field, but he was stripped, and Connecticut recovered the fumble with 18 seconds left. The play ended the game, as the Blue Devils could not stop the clock.
Final: Duke 34, Connecticut 37.
