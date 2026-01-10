2026 FCS-To-FBS Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.
Last season, we saw multiple FCS players transfer to FBS programs and make a significant impact. Most notably, North Dakota State running back CharMar Brown has been a key piece for Miami's run to the CFP National Championship game. We also saw NDSU safety Cole Wisniewski become a starter for Texas Tech, which made an unprecedented run to the College Football Playoff.
Former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski transferred to Iowa, where he set program single-season records for rushing yards (491) and rushing touchdowns (15). Other notbale FCS-to-FBS transfers include Malachi Hosley (Georgia Tech), J'Mari Taylor (Virginia), Joe Cotton (Cincinnati), Griffin Wilde (Northwestern), Ray Coney (Tulsa), and Karon Prunty (Wake Forest).
Unfortunately, the data shows that some FCS-to-FBS transfers don't find the same opportunities at their new programs. According to HERO Sports, 48% of the 2023 FCS All-Conference transfers played less than 300 snaps at their new school.
This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.
Below are the FCS-to-FBS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.
Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FCS-to-FBS transfers.
2026 FCS-to-FBS Transfers
Name (Pos)
FCS Team
FBS Team
Jalen Jones (WR)
Alabama State
Texas Tech
Montreze Smith (LB)
Austin Peay
Iowa State
Liam Lindo (DB)
Bryant
Northern Illinois
Aldrich Doe (WR)
Bryant
San Diego State
Charlie Adams III (OL)
Cal Poly
Kansas State
Ty Dieffenbach (QB)
Cal Poly
UCLA
Landen Chambers (RB)
Central Arkansas
UCF
Andrew Threatt (OL)
Charleston Southern
North Carolina
Knai Cook (S)
Charleston Southern
Troy
Josh Williams (CB)
Dayton
Appalachian State
Marquis Gillis (RB)
Delaware State
Arizona State
Brian Beidatsch Jr. (OL)
Duquesne
Miami (OH)
Ish Findlayter (DL)
Duquesne
Oregon State
Jabari Odoemenem (LB)
Duquesne
Oregon State
Lavon William (DB)
East Texas A&M
Illinois
Nic DiSanto (OL)
Eastern Illinois
Central Michigan
Kahmari Brown (DL)
Elon
Iowa
Cole Keller (TE)
ETSU
James Madison
Hayden Ross (LS)
ETSU
James Madison
Kaven Call (EDGE)
ETSU
Middle Tennessee State
Goldie Lawrence (WR)
Florida A&M
Coastal Carolina
Matt Buron (TE)
Fordham
Georgia State
Terrence Jones (DB)
Fordham
James Madison
Luke Rector (OL)
Gardner-Webb
Toledo
Brady Braun (P)
Gardner-Webb
UTEP
Cooper Blomstrom (LB)
Georgetown
Arizona
Josh McCormick (K)
Grambling State
Colorado
Jaden Craig (QB)
Harvard
TCU
Ty Bartrum (S)
Harvard
UCF
Jayden Clerveaux (RB)
Holy Cross
Central Michigan
Brice Stevenson (DT)
Holy Cross
Iowa
Alijah Carson (WR)
Holy Cross
Sam Houston
Tyran Chappell (CB)
Houston Christian
Michigan State
Xai'Shaun Edwards (RB)
Houston Christian
Missouri
Nonso Omezi (OL)
Houston Christian
Western Kentucky
Xavier Newsom (TE)
Howard
Auburn
Dylan Layne (LB)
Idaho
Oregon State
Matyus McLain (DL)
Idaho
Washington State
Trajan Sinatra (K)
Idaho State
San Jose State
Ryan Leathers (S)
Idaho State
Tulsa
Brandon Smith (OL)
Illinois State
Western Michigan
Jake Anderson (DT)
Illinois State
Wisconsin
Ashton Taylor (LB)
Jackson State
Middle Tennessee State
Travis Terrell (RB)
Jackson State
Purdue
Ahmad Miller (RB)
Jackson State
Syracuse
Jaylon Joseph (DL)
Lafayette
Temple
Kortez Winslow (OL)
Lamar
Florida Atlantic
Mekhai Smith (DB)
Lehigh
Minnesota
Mason Humphrey (WR)
Lehigh
North Carolina
Darrin Fugitt (TE)
Lindenwood
Appalachian State
Scoop Gardner (DL)
Long Island
Western Michigan
Nicolas Cruji (OL)
Maine
Charlotte
Nate Robinson Jr. (CB)
Marist
UTSA
Josh Jackson (WR)
McNeese
LSU
Carmelo O'Neal (CB)
Mercer
Alabama
Kendall Harris (WR)
Mercer
Old Dominion
Adjatay Dabbs (WR)
Mercer
Toledo
Julian Fox (LB)
Mercer
Toledo
Kaleb Hutchinson (S)
Mercer
Toledo
Trenton Jones (WR)
Mercer
Toledo
CJ Miller (RB)
Mercer
Toledo
Isaac Prince (LB)
Mercer
Toledo
Gavin Marks (OL)
Mercer
Tulane
James Bradley (DL)
Mississippi Valley State
Northern Illinois
Adonis Jackson (EDGE)
Mississippi Valley State
Utah State
Lamont Lester Jr. (DE)
Monmouth
Colorado
Deuce Lee (DB)
Monmouth
Georgia State
Josh Derry (WR)
Monmouth
UCF
Kyon Loud (CB)
Montana
Duke
Colin Amick (OL)
Montana
Iowa State
Hunter Provience (TE)
Montana State
NC State
Jhase McMillan (CB)
Montana State
UCLA
Darius Cannon (WR)
Murray State
Jacksonville State
Nick Reed (K)
New Hampshire
SMU
Peyton Strickland (TE)
New Hampshire
Toledo
DJ Johnson (DE)
New Hampshire
Wake Forest
Tolu Olajide (OL)
New Hampshire
Wake Forest
Rasheed Lovelace (DT)
Nicholls
James Madison
Anthony Rogers (DB)
Nicholls
Tulane
Tre Mittman (S)
North Carolina A&T
Georgia State
Ja'Quan Sprinkle (OL)
North Carolina Central
LSU
Adam Watford (P)
North Alabama
Alabama
Ari Patu (QB)
North Alabama
Duke
Nathan Curry (LS)
North Alabama
Wyoming
Tre Mittman (S)
North Carolina A&T
Georgia State
Sawyer Seidl (RB)
North Dakota
Wake Forest
Toby Anene (DE)
North Dakota State
Colorado
Jaquise Alexander (CB)
North Dakota State
Delaware
Caleb Bowers (LS)
North Dakota State
Florida State
Eli Ozick (K)
North Dakota State
Iowa
Beau Johnson (OL)
North Dakota State
Vanderbilt
Trent Fraley (OL)
North Dakota State
Michigan State
Jailen Duffie (CB)
North Dakota State
UCF
Ethan Kramer (OL)
Northern Arizona
East Carolina
Seth Cromwell (RB)
Northern Arizona
James Madison
Carver Cheeks (WR)
Northern Colorado
UTEP
Gavin Proudfoot (OL)
Northern Iowa
Iowa State
Carter Janki (DL)
Penn
Illinois
Netinho Olivieri (OL)
Penn
Pittsburgh
John Lista (LB)
Penn
UConn
Jyzaiah Rockwell (WR)
Prairie View A&M
Western Kentucky
Peyton Seelman (LB)
Richmond
North Carolina
Ernest Campbell (WR)
Sacramento State
Colorado
Damian Henderson (RB)
Sacramento State
Colorado
Jaquail Smith (RB)
Sacramento State
Colorado
Dylan Hampsten (DE)
Sacramento State
Fresno State
Micah Mosley (OLB)
Sacramento State
Fresno State
Jason Oliver (DB)
Sacramento State
San Diego State
Jordan Anderson (WR)
Sacramento State
San Jose State
DeSean Watts (DL)
Sacramento State
Washington
Balaam Miller (DT)
Saint Francis
Washington State
Carson Sloan (LB)
Samford
Appalachian State
Jehchys Brown (DT)
SEMO
Appalachian State
Cam Pedro (WR)
SEMO
Charlotte
Trey Lisle (OLB)
SEMO
Michigan State
Nasim Cairo (DL)
SEMO
Southern Miss
Lachie Pozzobon (P)
Stephen F. Austin
Oklahoma State
Brandon Smith (OL)
South Dakota
Akron
Jacob Arop (OL)
South Dakota
California
Larenzo Fenner (WR)
South Dakota
Cincinnati
Caden Crawford (DL)
South Dakota
Iowa State
Tyler Ebel (P)
South Dakota
Vanderbilt
Jalen Lee (DB)
South Dakota State
Coastal Carolina
Darren Morris (WR)
Southern
Boise State
Treylan James (DB)
Southern
LSU
Ryan Schwendeman (TE)
Southern Illinois
Wisconsin
Jayce Freeman (WR)
Stony Brook
Temple
Cody Jackson (WR)
Tarleton State
Iowa State
Tre Page III (RB)
Tarleton State
Oklahoma State
Devaughn Slaughter (WR)
Tennessee State
Kennesaw State
Jaceon Doss (WR)
Towson
Nevada
Balansama Kamara (DL)
UAlbany
Colorado
Cam Stodghill (LB)
UAlbany
Michigan State
Carter Vargas (RB)
UC Davis
California
Caden Pinnick (QB)
UC Davis
Washington State
Keyshawn Johnson (DE)
UT Martin
Syracuse
Tony Diaz (WR)
UTRGV
Iowa
David Avit (RB)
Villanova
Arizona State
Anthony Hawkins (DB)
Villanova
Iowa
Zahmir Dawud (CB)
Villanova
Rutgers
Owen Sweeney (WR)
VMI
Marshall
Kouri Crump (S)
VMI
Western Michigan
Caden Kellow (LS)
Weber State
Boise State
Keahnist Thompson (DE)
Weber State
Michigan State
Montae Pate (CB)
Weber State
Northwestern
Sione Hala (LB)
Weber State
San Diego State
Will Way (OL)
Weber State
Wake Forest
Logan Mackey (CB)
Weber State
Wyoming
Kourtney Kelly (DL)
West Georgia
Clemson
TJ Lester (RB)
West Georgia
Marshall
Hasaan Sykes (CB)
Western Carolina
Kentucky
Malik Knight (WR)
Western Carolina
Pittsburgh
Matthew Montgomery (OL)
Western Illinois
San Diego State
Esteban Guillory (DB)
Western Illinois
UTEP
Tyler Hughes (QB)
William & Mary
Wyoming
C.J. Coombes (S)
Wofford
North Texas
Ezekiel Larry (DE)
Yale
Virginia
