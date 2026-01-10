Fcs Football Central

2026 FCS-To-FBS Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Every FCS player who has transferred to the FBS level ahead of the 2026 college football season
North Dakota Fighting Hawks running back Sawyer Seidl (9)
North Dakota Fighting Hawks running back Sawyer Seidl (9) | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.

Last season, we saw multiple FCS players transfer to FBS programs and make a significant impact. Most notably, North Dakota State running back CharMar Brown has been a key piece for Miami's run to the CFP National Championship game. We also saw NDSU safety Cole Wisniewski become a starter for Texas Tech, which made an unprecedented run to the College Football Playoff.

Former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski transferred to Iowa, where he set program single-season records for rushing yards (491) and rushing touchdowns (15). Other notbale FCS-to-FBS transfers include Malachi Hosley (Georgia Tech), J'Mari Taylor (Virginia), Joe Cotton (Cincinnati), Griffin Wilde (Northwestern), Ray Coney (Tulsa), and Karon Prunty (Wake Forest).

Unfortunately, the data shows that some FCS-to-FBS transfers don't find the same opportunities at their new programs. According to HERO Sports, 48% of the 2023 FCS All-Conference transfers played less than 300 snaps at their new school.

This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.

Below are the FCS-to-FBS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Please contact Zach McKinnell if you see any missing FCS-to-FBS transfers.

2026 FCS-to-FBS Transfers

Name (Pos)

FCS Team

FBS Team

Jalen Jones (WR)

Alabama State

Texas Tech

Montreze Smith (LB)

Austin Peay

Iowa State

Liam Lindo (DB)

Bryant

Northern Illinois

Aldrich Doe (WR)

Bryant

San Diego State

Charlie Adams III (OL)

Cal Poly

Kansas State

Ty Dieffenbach (QB)

Cal Poly

UCLA

Landen Chambers (RB)

Central Arkansas

UCF

Andrew Threatt (OL)

Charleston Southern

North Carolina

Knai Cook (S)

Charleston Southern

Troy

Josh Williams (CB)

Dayton

Appalachian State

Marquis Gillis (RB)

Delaware State

Arizona State

Brian Beidatsch Jr. (OL)

Duquesne

Miami (OH)

Ish Findlayter (DL)

Duquesne

Oregon State

Jabari Odoemenem (LB)

Duquesne

Oregon State

Lavon William (DB)

East Texas A&M

Illinois

Nic DiSanto (OL)

Eastern Illinois

Central Michigan

Kahmari Brown (DL)

Elon

Iowa

Cole Keller (TE)

ETSU

James Madison

Hayden Ross (LS)

ETSU

James Madison

Kaven Call (EDGE)

ETSU

Middle Tennessee State

Goldie Lawrence (WR)

Florida A&M

Coastal Carolina

Matt Buron (TE)

Fordham

Georgia State

Terrence Jones (DB)

Fordham

James Madison

Luke Rector (OL)

Gardner-Webb

Toledo

Brady Braun (P)

Gardner-Webb

UTEP

Cooper Blomstrom (LB)

Georgetown

Arizona

Josh McCormick (K)

Grambling State

Colorado

Jaden Craig (QB)

Harvard

TCU

Ty Bartrum (S)

Harvard

UCF

Jayden Clerveaux (RB)

Holy Cross

Central Michigan

Brice Stevenson (DT)

Holy Cross

Iowa

Alijah Carson (WR)

Holy Cross

Sam Houston

Tyran Chappell (CB)

Houston Christian

Michigan State

Xai'Shaun Edwards (RB)

Houston Christian

Missouri

Nonso Omezi (OL)

Houston Christian

Western Kentucky

Xavier Newsom (TE)

Howard

Auburn

Dylan Layne (LB)

Idaho

Oregon State

Matyus McLain (DL)

Idaho

Washington State

Trajan Sinatra (K)

Idaho State

San Jose State

Ryan Leathers (S)

Idaho State

Tulsa

Brandon Smith (OL)

Illinois State

Western Michigan

Jake Anderson (DT)

Illinois State

Wisconsin

Ashton Taylor (LB)

Jackson State

Middle Tennessee State

Travis Terrell (RB)

Jackson State

Purdue

Ahmad Miller (RB)

Jackson State

Syracuse

Jaylon Joseph (DL)

Lafayette

Temple

Kortez Winslow (OL)

Lamar

Florida Atlantic

Mekhai Smith (DB)

Lehigh

Minnesota

Mason Humphrey (WR)

Lehigh

North Carolina

Darrin Fugitt (TE)

Lindenwood

Appalachian State

Scoop Gardner (DL)

Long Island

Western Michigan

Nicolas Cruji (OL)

Maine

Charlotte

Nate Robinson Jr. (CB)

Marist

UTSA

Josh Jackson (WR)

McNeese

LSU

Carmelo O'Neal (CB)

Mercer

Alabama

Kendall Harris (WR)

Mercer

Old Dominion

Adjatay Dabbs (WR)

Mercer

Toledo

Julian Fox (LB)

Mercer

Toledo

Kaleb Hutchinson (S)

Mercer

Toledo

Trenton Jones (WR)

Mercer

Toledo

CJ Miller (RB)

Mercer

Toledo

Isaac Prince (LB)

Mercer

Toledo

Gavin Marks (OL)

Mercer

Tulane

James Bradley (DL)

Mississippi Valley State

Northern Illinois

Adonis Jackson (EDGE)

Mississippi Valley State

Utah State

Lamont Lester Jr. (DE)

Monmouth

Colorado

Deuce Lee (DB)

Monmouth

Georgia State

Josh Derry (WR)

Monmouth

UCF

Kyon Loud (CB)

Montana

Duke

Colin Amick (OL)

Montana

Iowa State

Hunter Provience (TE)

Montana State

NC State

Jhase McMillan (CB)

Montana State

UCLA

Darius Cannon (WR)

Murray State

Jacksonville State

Nick Reed (K)

New Hampshire

SMU

Peyton Strickland (TE)

New Hampshire

Toledo

DJ Johnson (DE)

New Hampshire

Wake Forest

Tolu Olajide (OL)

New Hampshire

Wake Forest

Rasheed Lovelace (DT)

Nicholls

James Madison

Anthony Rogers (DB)

Nicholls

Tulane

Tre Mittman (S)

North Carolina A&T

Georgia State

Ja'Quan Sprinkle (OL)

North Carolina Central

LSU

Adam Watford (P)

North Alabama

Alabama

Ari Patu (QB)

North Alabama

Duke

Nathan Curry (LS)

North Alabama

Wyoming

Tre Mittman (S)

North Carolina A&T

Georgia State

Sawyer Seidl (RB)

North Dakota

Wake Forest

Toby Anene (DE)

North Dakota State

Colorado

Jaquise Alexander (CB)

North Dakota State

Delaware

Caleb Bowers (LS)

North Dakota State

Florida State

Eli Ozick (K)

North Dakota State

Iowa

Beau Johnson (OL)

North Dakota State

Vanderbilt

Trent Fraley (OL)

North Dakota State

Michigan State

Jailen Duffie (CB)

North Dakota State

UCF

Ethan Kramer (OL)

Northern Arizona

East Carolina

Seth Cromwell (RB)

Northern Arizona

James Madison

Carver Cheeks (WR)

Northern Colorado

UTEP

Gavin Proudfoot (OL)

Northern Iowa

Iowa State

Carter Janki (DL)

Penn

Illinois

Netinho Olivieri (OL)

Penn

Pittsburgh

John Lista (LB)

Penn

UConn

Jyzaiah Rockwell (WR)

Prairie View A&M

Western Kentucky

Peyton Seelman (LB)

Richmond

North Carolina

Ernest Campbell (WR)

Sacramento State

Colorado

Damian Henderson (RB)

Sacramento State

Colorado

Jaquail Smith (RB)

Sacramento State

Colorado

Dylan Hampsten (DE)

Sacramento State

Fresno State

Micah Mosley (OLB)

Sacramento State

Fresno State

Jason Oliver (DB)

Sacramento State

San Diego State

Jordan Anderson (WR)

Sacramento State

San Jose State

DeSean Watts (DL)

Sacramento State

Washington

Balaam Miller (DT)

Saint Francis

Washington State

Carson Sloan (LB)

Samford

Appalachian State

Jehchys Brown (DT)

SEMO

Appalachian State

Cam Pedro (WR)

SEMO

Charlotte

Trey Lisle (OLB)

SEMO

Michigan State

Nasim Cairo (DL)

SEMO

Southern Miss

Lachie Pozzobon (P)

Stephen F. Austin

Oklahoma State

Brandon Smith (OL)

South Dakota

Akron

Jacob Arop (OL)

South Dakota

California

Larenzo Fenner (WR)

South Dakota

Cincinnati

Caden Crawford (DL)

South Dakota

Iowa State

Tyler Ebel (P)

South Dakota

Vanderbilt

Jalen Lee (DB)

South Dakota State

Coastal Carolina

Darren Morris (WR)

Southern

Boise State

Treylan James (DB)

Southern

LSU

Ryan Schwendeman (TE)

Southern Illinois

Wisconsin

Jayce Freeman (WR)

Stony Brook

Temple

Cody Jackson (WR)

Tarleton State

Iowa State

Tre Page III (RB)

Tarleton State

Oklahoma State

Devaughn Slaughter (WR)

Tennessee State

Kennesaw State

Jaceon Doss (WR)

Towson

Nevada

Balansama Kamara (DL)

UAlbany

Colorado

Cam Stodghill (LB)

UAlbany

Michigan State

Carter Vargas (RB)

UC Davis

California

Caden Pinnick (QB)

UC Davis

Washington State

Keyshawn Johnson (DE)

UT Martin

Syracuse

Tony Diaz (WR)

UTRGV

Iowa

David Avit (RB)

Villanova

Arizona State

Anthony Hawkins (DB)

Villanova

Iowa

Zahmir Dawud (CB)

Villanova

Rutgers

Owen Sweeney (WR)

VMI

Marshall

Kouri Crump (S)

VMI

Western Michigan

Caden Kellow (LS)

Weber State

Boise State

Keahnist Thompson (DE)

Weber State

Michigan State

Montae Pate (CB)

Weber State

Northwestern

Sione Hala (LB)

Weber State

San Diego State

Will Way (OL)

Weber State

Wake Forest

Logan Mackey (CB)

Weber State

Wyoming

Kourtney Kelly (DL)

West Georgia

Clemson

TJ Lester (RB)

West Georgia

Marshall

Hasaan Sykes (CB)

Western Carolina

Kentucky

Malik Knight (WR)

Western Carolina

Pittsburgh

Matthew Montgomery (OL)

Western Illinois

San Diego State

Esteban Guillory (DB)

Western Illinois

UTEP

Tyler Hughes (QB)

William & Mary

Wyoming

C.J. Coombes (S)

Wofford

North Texas

Ezekiel Larry (DE)

Yale

Virginia

Published
Zachary McKinnell
ZACHARY MCKINNELL

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

