2026 FCS-To-FBS Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.

Last season, we saw multiple FCS players transfer to FBS programs and make a significant impact. Most notably, North Dakota State running back CharMar Brown has been a key piece for Miami's run to the CFP National Championship game. We also saw NDSU safety Cole Wisniewski become a starter for Texas Tech, which made an unprecedented run to the College Football Playoff.

Former South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski transferred to Iowa, where he set program single-season records for rushing yards (491) and rushing touchdowns (15). Other notbale FCS-to-FBS transfers include Malachi Hosley (Georgia Tech), J'Mari Taylor (Virginia), Joe Cotton (Cincinnati), Griffin Wilde (Northwestern), Ray Coney (Tulsa), and Karon Prunty (Wake Forest).

Unfortunately, the data shows that some FCS-to-FBS transfers don't find the same opportunities at their new programs. According to HERO Sports, 48% of the 2023 FCS All-Conference transfers played less than 300 snaps at their new school.

Below are the FCS-to-FBS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.

2026 FCS-to-FBS Transfers

Name (Pos) FCS Team FBS Team Jalen Jones (WR) Alabama State Texas Tech Montreze Smith (LB) Austin Peay Iowa State Liam Lindo (DB) Bryant Northern Illinois Aldrich Doe (WR) Bryant San Diego State Charlie Adams III (OL) Cal Poly Kansas State Ty Dieffenbach (QB) Cal Poly UCLA Landen Chambers (RB) Central Arkansas UCF Andrew Threatt (OL) Charleston Southern North Carolina Knai Cook (S) Charleston Southern Troy Josh Williams (CB) Dayton Appalachian State Marquis Gillis (RB) Delaware State Arizona State Brian Beidatsch Jr. (OL) Duquesne Miami (OH) Ish Findlayter (DL) Duquesne Oregon State Jabari Odoemenem (LB) Duquesne Oregon State Lavon William (DB) East Texas A&M Illinois Nic DiSanto (OL) Eastern Illinois Central Michigan Kahmari Brown (DL) Elon Iowa Cole Keller (TE) ETSU James Madison Hayden Ross (LS) ETSU James Madison Kaven Call (EDGE) ETSU Middle Tennessee State Goldie Lawrence (WR) Florida A&M Coastal Carolina Matt Buron (TE) Fordham Georgia State Terrence Jones (DB) Fordham James Madison Luke Rector (OL) Gardner-Webb Toledo Brady Braun (P) Gardner-Webb UTEP Cooper Blomstrom (LB) Georgetown Arizona Josh McCormick (K) Grambling State Colorado Jaden Craig (QB) Harvard TCU Ty Bartrum (S) Harvard UCF Jayden Clerveaux (RB) Holy Cross Central Michigan Brice Stevenson (DT) Holy Cross Iowa Alijah Carson (WR) Holy Cross Sam Houston Tyran Chappell (CB) Houston Christian Michigan State Xai'Shaun Edwards (RB) Houston Christian Missouri Nonso Omezi (OL) Houston Christian Western Kentucky Xavier Newsom (TE) Howard Auburn Dylan Layne (LB) Idaho Oregon State Matyus McLain (DL) Idaho Washington State Trajan Sinatra (K) Idaho State San Jose State Ryan Leathers (S) Idaho State Tulsa Brandon Smith (OL) Illinois State Western Michigan Jake Anderson (DT) Illinois State Wisconsin Ashton Taylor (LB) Jackson State Middle Tennessee State Travis Terrell (RB) Jackson State Purdue Ahmad Miller (RB) Jackson State Syracuse Jaylon Joseph (DL) Lafayette Temple Kortez Winslow (OL) Lamar Florida Atlantic Mekhai Smith (DB) Lehigh Minnesota Mason Humphrey (WR) Lehigh North Carolina Darrin Fugitt (TE) Lindenwood Appalachian State Scoop Gardner (DL) Long Island Western Michigan Nicolas Cruji (OL) Maine Charlotte Nate Robinson Jr. (CB) Marist UTSA Josh Jackson (WR) McNeese LSU Carmelo O'Neal (CB) Mercer Alabama Kendall Harris (WR) Mercer Old Dominion Adjatay Dabbs (WR) Mercer Toledo Julian Fox (LB) Mercer Toledo Kaleb Hutchinson (S) Mercer Toledo Trenton Jones (WR) Mercer Toledo CJ Miller (RB) Mercer Toledo Isaac Prince (LB) Mercer Toledo Gavin Marks (OL) Mercer Tulane James Bradley (DL) Mississippi Valley State Northern Illinois Adonis Jackson (EDGE) Mississippi Valley State Utah State Lamont Lester Jr. (DE) Monmouth Colorado Deuce Lee (DB) Monmouth Georgia State Josh Derry (WR) Monmouth UCF Kyon Loud (CB) Montana Duke Colin Amick (OL) Montana Iowa State Hunter Provience (TE) Montana State NC State Jhase McMillan (CB) Montana State UCLA Darius Cannon (WR) Murray State Jacksonville State Nick Reed (K) New Hampshire SMU Peyton Strickland (TE) New Hampshire Toledo DJ Johnson (DE) New Hampshire Wake Forest Tolu Olajide (OL) New Hampshire Wake Forest Rasheed Lovelace (DT) Nicholls James Madison Anthony Rogers (DB) Nicholls Tulane Tre Mittman (S) North Carolina A&T Georgia State Ja'Quan Sprinkle (OL) North Carolina Central LSU Adam Watford (P) North Alabama Alabama Ari Patu (QB) North Alabama Duke Nathan Curry (LS) North Alabama Wyoming Tre Mittman (S) North Carolina A&T Georgia State Sawyer Seidl (RB) North Dakota Wake Forest Toby Anene (DE) North Dakota State Colorado Jaquise Alexander (CB) North Dakota State Delaware Caleb Bowers (LS) North Dakota State Florida State Eli Ozick (K) North Dakota State Iowa Beau Johnson (OL) North Dakota State Vanderbilt Trent Fraley (OL) North Dakota State Michigan State Jailen Duffie (CB) North Dakota State UCF Ethan Kramer (OL) Northern Arizona East Carolina Seth Cromwell (RB) Northern Arizona James Madison Carver Cheeks (WR) Northern Colorado UTEP Gavin Proudfoot (OL) Northern Iowa Iowa State Carter Janki (DL) Penn Illinois Netinho Olivieri (OL) Penn Pittsburgh John Lista (LB) Penn UConn Jyzaiah Rockwell (WR) Prairie View A&M Western Kentucky Peyton Seelman (LB) Richmond North Carolina Ernest Campbell (WR) Sacramento State Colorado Damian Henderson (RB) Sacramento State Colorado Jaquail Smith (RB) Sacramento State Colorado Dylan Hampsten (DE) Sacramento State Fresno State Micah Mosley (OLB) Sacramento State Fresno State Jason Oliver (DB) Sacramento State San Diego State Jordan Anderson (WR) Sacramento State San Jose State DeSean Watts (DL) Sacramento State Washington Balaam Miller (DT) Saint Francis Washington State Carson Sloan (LB) Samford Appalachian State Jehchys Brown (DT) SEMO Appalachian State Cam Pedro (WR) SEMO Charlotte Trey Lisle (OLB) SEMO Michigan State Nasim Cairo (DL) SEMO Southern Miss Lachie Pozzobon (P) Stephen F. Austin Oklahoma State Brandon Smith (OL) South Dakota Akron Jacob Arop (OL) South Dakota California Larenzo Fenner (WR) South Dakota Cincinnati Caden Crawford (DL) South Dakota Iowa State Tyler Ebel (P) South Dakota Vanderbilt Jalen Lee (DB) South Dakota State Coastal Carolina Darren Morris (WR) Southern Boise State Treylan James (DB) Southern LSU Ryan Schwendeman (TE) Southern Illinois Wisconsin Jayce Freeman (WR) Stony Brook Temple Cody Jackson (WR) Tarleton State Iowa State Tre Page III (RB) Tarleton State Oklahoma State Devaughn Slaughter (WR) Tennessee State Kennesaw State Jaceon Doss (WR) Towson Nevada Balansama Kamara (DL) UAlbany Colorado Cam Stodghill (LB) UAlbany Michigan State Carter Vargas (RB) UC Davis California Caden Pinnick (QB) UC Davis Washington State Keyshawn Johnson (DE) UT Martin Syracuse Tony Diaz (WR) UTRGV Iowa David Avit (RB) Villanova Arizona State Anthony Hawkins (DB) Villanova Iowa Zahmir Dawud (CB) Villanova Rutgers Owen Sweeney (WR) VMI Marshall Kouri Crump (S) VMI Western Michigan Caden Kellow (LS) Weber State Boise State Keahnist Thompson (DE) Weber State Michigan State Montae Pate (CB) Weber State Northwestern Sione Hala (LB) Weber State San Diego State Will Way (OL) Weber State Wake Forest Logan Mackey (CB) Weber State Wyoming Kourtney Kelly (DL) West Georgia Clemson TJ Lester (RB) West Georgia Marshall Hasaan Sykes (CB) Western Carolina Kentucky Malik Knight (WR) Western Carolina Pittsburgh Matthew Montgomery (OL) Western Illinois San Diego State Esteban Guillory (DB) Western Illinois UTEP Tyler Hughes (QB) William & Mary Wyoming C.J. Coombes (S) Wofford North Texas Ezekiel Larry (DE) Yale Virginia

