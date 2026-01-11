2026 FCS-To-FCS Football Transfer Portal Tracker
Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.
We saw some excellent FCS-to-FCS transfers, most notably Montana's addition of Eastern Washington wide receiver Michael Wortham. He had a record-setting year for the Grizzlies, helping them make a run to the semifinals.
West Georgia added Northern Colorado defensive lineman David Hoage, who became the first FCS All-American in program history. UC Davis also added Jacob Psyk from Harvard, who led the Aggies in sacks and tackles for loss this season.
Tennessee Tech built its nucleus through FCS transfers, adding Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington), Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois), Quintell Quinn (Texas Southern), and Noah Robinson (Robert Morris) in last year's portal window. The group helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first conference title in nearly 50 years.
Other notable FCS-to-FCS transfers last season include Kimal Clark (Indiana State), Nathan Rembert (Jackson State), Andrew Huff (Lamar), Peyton Wing (Montana), Zach Lewis (North Dakota), Tyler Riddell (Duquesne), Nate Adams (South Dakota State), Pat McQuaide (Villanova), and DeJuan Lewis (South Dakota).
This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.
Below are the FCS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.
Name (Pos)
Old FCS Team
New FCS Team
Mitchell Robinson Jr. (LB)
Robert Morris
Alabama State
Zach Williams (DB)
UAPB
Alabama State
Kareem Burke (WR)
UAPB
Alcorn State
Dashawn Carter (DE)
Youngstown State
Bethune-Cookman
Jaden Green (RB)
Lehigh
Cal Poly
Jake Clemmons (OL)
Elon
Campbell
Tyson Moody (LS)
Austin Peay
Central Arkansas
Nathan Spillman (WR)
Austin Peay
Central Arkansas
Darian Slaughter (EDGE)
Saint Francis
Central Arkansas
Lonnie Burt (LB)
Portland State
Eastern Illinois
Jackson Marshall (LB)
Gardner-Webb
Eastern Kentucky
Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick (OL)
SEMO
Eastern Kentucky
Brady Stober (QB)
Samford
Elon
Taylor Smallwood (DB)
Chattanooga
Florida A&M
Preston Hamilton (DL)
East Texas A&M
Gardner-Webb
Jalen Woods (QB)
Southern
Hampton
Aidan Horodnik (DT)
Stonehill
Holy Cross
Jalen Rambert (LB)
Wofford
Holy Cross
Luke Teskey (EDGE)
New Hampshire
Idaho
RB Wilson V (DE)
Texas Southern
Idaho
Ishaan Daniels (CB)
Weber State
Idaho
Arison Walker (S)
Saint Francis
Indiana State
Rob Adamson Jr. (DT)
Monmouth
Jackson State
Micah Gay (LB)
Tennessee State
Jackson State
Caron Tyler (QB)
Valparaiso
Jackson State
Chance Wilson (QB)
Montana State
Lamar
Landon Kennel (WR)
Monmouth
Lehigh
Malik McNeely (WR)
VMI
Maine
Emmanuel Lane (CB)
Monmouth
Mercer
Jyarius Carter (LB)
West Georgia
Mercer
CJ Favors (LB)
West Georgia
Mercer
Cameron Moore (DT)
West Georgia
Mercer
Bryson Wilson (OL)
West Georgia
Mercer
Simon Zeidan (K)
West Georgia
Mercer
Hugo Gil (DL)
Charleston Southern
Monmouth
Nazir Treadwell (RB)
Holy Cross
Monmouth
Caleb Newsome (WR)
Lafayette
Monmouth
Jake Davis (DE)
Penn
Monmouth
Amir Haskett (DB)
Richmond
Monmouth
Nai Mose (LB)
Georgetown
Montana
Oscar Weigel (OL)
San Diego
Montana
Mariano Birdno (TE)
St. Thomas
Montana
Karter Peterson (TE)
North Dakota
Murray State
Collin Shannon (QB)
VMI
Murray State
Jeremy Caspe (TE)
Rhode Island
New Haven
Lasalle Rose Jr. (WR)
UAlbany
New Haven
Snap Reed (WR)
Tennessee State
North Alabama
Connor Ruth (TE)
Tennessee State
North Alabama
Andre Oben (OL)
Monmouth
North Carolina A&T
Kefa Pereira (DT)
Eastern Illinois
North Dakota
Matt Lawson (RB)
Illinois State
North Dakota
Kylyn Macklin (DT)
UAlbany
North Dakota
Jamal Streeter (WR)
South Dakota
Prairie View A&M
John Anthony (WR)
Lindenwood
SEMO
Chance Wilson (QB)
Montana State
SEMO
John Starman (DL)
Brown
South Dakota
Justin Lutz (LS)
Weber State
South Dakota State
Joshua Newkirk (DB)
Lindenwood
Southern Illinois
Micah Johnson (DL)
East Texas A&M
Stephen F. Austin
Lontrell Turner (RB)
Incarnate Word
Stephen F. Austin
Davonta Morgan-Collins (CB)
Weber State
Stephen F. Austin
Jack Melore (WR)
Marist
Stony Brook
Miequle Brock Jr. (RB)
Nicholls
Tarleton State
DeAndre Buchannon (WR)
West Georgia
Tarleton State
Marcus Harris (RB)
Alabama State
Tennessee Tech
Zolten Osborne (QB)
Charleston Southern
Tennessee Tech
Robert Dickerson (DB)
Robert Morris
Tennessee Tech
Jax Leatherwood (QB)
SEMO
Tennessee Tech
Mikey Allen (DB)
Southern Utah
Villanova
Dillon Bryant (DL)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Kelik Harris (DL)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Jaden Henry (WR)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Collin Hurst (QB)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Malik Lewis (LB)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Justin Montgomery (RB)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Kymani Santos (DL)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Chance Washington (RB)
Presbyterian
West Georgia
Luke Marble (QB)
South Dakota State
West Georgia
Andre Jackson Jr. (DB)
Hampton
Western Carolina
Cidney Johnson (DL)
Merrimack
Western Illinois
Lukas Gilland (WR)
Saint Francis
Western Illinois
Lorenzo Jenkins (WR)
Bethune-Cookman
Youngstown State
Devaon Holman (DB)
Butler
Youngstown State
Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018.Follow @zachmckinnell