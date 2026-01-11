Fcs Football Central

2026 FCS-To-FCS Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Every FCS player who has transferred to another FCS program ahead of the 2026 college football season
Zachary McKinnell|
Former Richmond defensive back Amir Haskett on his visit to Monmouth
Former Richmond defensive back Amir Haskett on his visit to Monmouth | Amir Haskett (@amirhaskett1)

In this story:

Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.

We saw some excellent FCS-to-FCS transfers, most notably Montana's addition of Eastern Washington wide receiver Michael Wortham. He had a record-setting year for the Grizzlies, helping them make a run to the semifinals.

West Georgia added Northern Colorado defensive lineman David Hoage, who became the first FCS All-American in program history. UC Davis also added Jacob Psyk from Harvard, who led the Aggies in sacks and tackles for loss this season.

Tennessee Tech built its nucleus through FCS transfers, adding Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington), Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois), Quintell Quinn (Texas Southern), and Noah Robinson (Robert Morris) in last year's portal window. The group helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first conference title in nearly 50 years.

Other notable FCS-to-FCS transfers last season include Kimal Clark (Indiana State), Nathan Rembert (Jackson State), Andrew Huff (Lamar), Peyton Wing (Montana), Zach Lewis (North Dakota), Tyler Riddell (Duquesne), Nate Adams (South Dakota State), Pat McQuaide (Villanova), and DeJuan Lewis (South Dakota).

This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.

Below are the FCS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Name (Pos)

Old FCS Team

New FCS Team

Mitchell Robinson Jr. (LB)

Robert Morris

Alabama State

Zach Williams (DB)

UAPB

Alabama State

Kareem Burke (WR)

UAPB

Alcorn State

Dashawn Carter (DE)

Youngstown State

Bethune-Cookman

Jaden Green (RB)

Lehigh

Cal Poly

Jake Clemmons (OL)

Elon

Campbell

Tyson Moody (LS)

Austin Peay

Central Arkansas

Nathan Spillman (WR)

Austin Peay

Central Arkansas

Darian Slaughter (EDGE)

Saint Francis

Central Arkansas

Lonnie Burt (LB)

Portland State

Eastern Illinois

Jackson Marshall (LB)

Gardner-Webb

Eastern Kentucky

Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick (OL)

SEMO

Eastern Kentucky

Brady Stober (QB)

Samford

Elon

Taylor Smallwood (DB)

Chattanooga

Florida A&M

Preston Hamilton (DL)

East Texas A&M

Gardner-Webb

Jalen Woods (QB)

Southern

Hampton

Aidan Horodnik (DT)

Stonehill

Holy Cross

Jalen Rambert (LB)

Wofford

Holy Cross

Luke Teskey (EDGE)

New Hampshire

Idaho

RB Wilson V (DE)

Texas Southern

Idaho

Ishaan Daniels (CB)

Weber State

Idaho

Arison Walker (S)

Saint Francis

Indiana State

Rob Adamson Jr. (DT)

Monmouth

Jackson State

Micah Gay (LB)

Tennessee State

Jackson State

Caron Tyler (QB)

Valparaiso

Jackson State

Chance Wilson (QB)

Montana State

Lamar

Landon Kennel (WR)

Monmouth

Lehigh

Malik McNeely (WR)

VMI

Maine

Emmanuel Lane (CB)

Monmouth

Mercer

Jyarius Carter (LB)

West Georgia

Mercer

CJ Favors (LB)

West Georgia

Mercer

Cameron Moore (DT)

West Georgia

Mercer

Bryson Wilson (OL)

West Georgia

Mercer

Simon Zeidan (K)

West Georgia

Mercer

Hugo Gil (DL)

Charleston Southern

Monmouth

Nazir Treadwell (RB)

Holy Cross

Monmouth

Caleb Newsome (WR)

Lafayette

Monmouth

Jake Davis (DE)

Penn

Monmouth

Amir Haskett (DB)

Richmond

Monmouth

Nai Mose (LB)

Georgetown

Montana

Oscar Weigel (OL)

San Diego

Montana

Mariano Birdno (TE)

St. Thomas

Montana

Karter Peterson (TE)

North Dakota

Murray State

Collin Shannon (QB)

VMI

Murray State

Jeremy Caspe (TE)

Rhode Island

New Haven

Lasalle Rose Jr. (WR)

UAlbany

New Haven

Snap Reed (WR)

Tennessee State

North Alabama

Connor Ruth (TE)

Tennessee State

North Alabama

Andre Oben (OL)

Monmouth

North Carolina A&T

Kefa Pereira (DT)

Eastern Illinois

North Dakota

Matt Lawson (RB)

Illinois State

North Dakota

Kylyn Macklin (DT)

UAlbany

North Dakota

Jamal Streeter (WR)

South Dakota

Prairie View A&M

John Anthony (WR)

Lindenwood

SEMO

Chance Wilson (QB)

Montana State

SEMO

John Starman (DL)

Brown

South Dakota

Justin Lutz (LS)

Weber State

South Dakota State

Joshua Newkirk (DB)

Lindenwood

Southern Illinois

Micah Johnson (DL)

East Texas A&M

Stephen F. Austin

Lontrell Turner (RB)

Incarnate Word

Stephen F. Austin

Davonta Morgan-Collins (CB)

Weber State

Stephen F. Austin

Jack Melore (WR)

Marist

Stony Brook

Miequle Brock Jr. (RB)

Nicholls

Tarleton State

DeAndre Buchannon (WR)

West Georgia

Tarleton State

Marcus Harris (RB)

Alabama State

Tennessee Tech

Zolten Osborne (QB)

Charleston Southern

Tennessee Tech

Robert Dickerson (DB)

Robert Morris

Tennessee Tech

Jax Leatherwood (QB)

SEMO

Tennessee Tech

Mikey Allen (DB)

Southern Utah

Villanova

Dillon Bryant (DL)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Kelik Harris (DL)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Jaden Henry (WR)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Collin Hurst (QB)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Malik Lewis (LB)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Justin Montgomery (RB)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Kymani Santos (DL)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Chance Washington (RB)

Presbyterian

West Georgia

Luke Marble (QB)

South Dakota State

West Georgia

Andre Jackson Jr. (DB)

Hampton

Western Carolina

Cidney Johnson (DL)

Merrimack

Western Illinois

Lukas Gilland (WR)

Saint Francis

Western Illinois

Lorenzo Jenkins (WR)

Bethune-Cookman

Youngstown State

Devaon Holman (DB)

Butler

Youngstown State

