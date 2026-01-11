2026 FCS-To-FCS Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Over 10,000 college football players have entered the transfer portal this offseason. We will try to track all the portal movement across the FCS this offseason as players find new homes ahead of the 2026 season.

We saw some excellent FCS-to-FCS transfers, most notably Montana's addition of Eastern Washington wide receiver Michael Wortham. He had a record-setting year for the Grizzlies, helping them make a run to the semifinals.

West Georgia added Northern Colorado defensive lineman David Hoage, who became the first FCS All-American in program history. UC Davis also added Jacob Psyk from Harvard, who led the Aggies in sacks and tackles for loss this season.

Tennessee Tech built its nucleus through FCS transfers, adding Kekoa Visperas (Eastern Washington), Drew Wilder (Eastern Illinois), Quintell Quinn (Texas Southern), and Noah Robinson (Robert Morris) in last year's portal window. The group helped lead the Golden Eagles to their first conference title in nearly 50 years.

Other notable FCS-to-FCS transfers last season include Kimal Clark (Indiana State), Nathan Rembert (Jackson State), Andrew Huff (Lamar), Peyton Wing (Montana), Zach Lewis (North Dakota), Tyler Riddell (Duquesne), Nate Adams (South Dakota State), Pat McQuaide (Villanova), and DeJuan Lewis (South Dakota).

This tracker will be updated daily. Please refresh the page for the latest version of the table. For the best viewing experience, use a laptop or desktop. On mobile, turn the phone horizontally or scroll right to see the full table.

Below are the FCS-to-FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 college football season.

Name (Pos) Old FCS Team New FCS Team Mitchell Robinson Jr. (LB) Robert Morris Alabama State Zach Williams (DB) UAPB Alabama State Kareem Burke (WR) UAPB Alcorn State Dashawn Carter (DE) Youngstown State Bethune-Cookman Jaden Green (RB) Lehigh Cal Poly Jake Clemmons (OL) Elon Campbell Tyson Moody (LS) Austin Peay Central Arkansas Nathan Spillman (WR) Austin Peay Central Arkansas Darian Slaughter (EDGE) Saint Francis Central Arkansas Lonnie Burt (LB) Portland State Eastern Illinois Jackson Marshall (LB) Gardner-Webb Eastern Kentucky Yusef Sanogo-Kendrick (OL) SEMO Eastern Kentucky Brady Stober (QB) Samford Elon Taylor Smallwood (DB) Chattanooga Florida A&M Preston Hamilton (DL) East Texas A&M Gardner-Webb Jalen Woods (QB) Southern Hampton Aidan Horodnik (DT) Stonehill Holy Cross Jalen Rambert (LB) Wofford Holy Cross Luke Teskey (EDGE) New Hampshire Idaho RB Wilson V (DE) Texas Southern Idaho Ishaan Daniels (CB) Weber State Idaho Arison Walker (S) Saint Francis Indiana State Rob Adamson Jr. (DT) Monmouth Jackson State Micah Gay (LB) Tennessee State Jackson State Caron Tyler (QB) Valparaiso Jackson State Chance Wilson (QB) Montana State Lamar Landon Kennel (WR) Monmouth Lehigh Malik McNeely (WR) VMI Maine Emmanuel Lane (CB) Monmouth Mercer Jyarius Carter (LB) West Georgia Mercer CJ Favors (LB) West Georgia Mercer Cameron Moore (DT) West Georgia Mercer Bryson Wilson (OL) West Georgia Mercer Simon Zeidan (K) West Georgia Mercer Hugo Gil (DL) Charleston Southern Monmouth Nazir Treadwell (RB) Holy Cross Monmouth Caleb Newsome (WR) Lafayette Monmouth Jake Davis (DE) Penn Monmouth Amir Haskett (DB) Richmond Monmouth Nai Mose (LB) Georgetown Montana Oscar Weigel (OL) San Diego Montana Mariano Birdno (TE) St. Thomas Montana Karter Peterson (TE) North Dakota Murray State Collin Shannon (QB) VMI Murray State Jeremy Caspe (TE) Rhode Island New Haven Lasalle Rose Jr. (WR) UAlbany New Haven Snap Reed (WR) Tennessee State North Alabama Connor Ruth (TE) Tennessee State North Alabama Andre Oben (OL) Monmouth North Carolina A&T Kefa Pereira (DT) Eastern Illinois North Dakota Matt Lawson (RB) Illinois State North Dakota Kylyn Macklin (DT) UAlbany North Dakota Jamal Streeter (WR) South Dakota Prairie View A&M John Anthony (WR) Lindenwood SEMO Chance Wilson (QB) Montana State SEMO John Starman (DL) Brown South Dakota Justin Lutz (LS) Weber State South Dakota State Joshua Newkirk (DB) Lindenwood Southern Illinois Micah Johnson (DL) East Texas A&M Stephen F. Austin Lontrell Turner (RB) Incarnate Word Stephen F. Austin Davonta Morgan-Collins (CB) Weber State Stephen F. Austin Jack Melore (WR) Marist Stony Brook Miequle Brock Jr. (RB) Nicholls Tarleton State DeAndre Buchannon (WR) West Georgia Tarleton State Marcus Harris (RB) Alabama State Tennessee Tech Zolten Osborne (QB) Charleston Southern Tennessee Tech Robert Dickerson (DB) Robert Morris Tennessee Tech Jax Leatherwood (QB) SEMO Tennessee Tech Mikey Allen (DB) Southern Utah Villanova Dillon Bryant (DL) Presbyterian West Georgia Kelik Harris (DL) Presbyterian West Georgia Jaden Henry (WR) Presbyterian West Georgia Collin Hurst (QB) Presbyterian West Georgia Malik Lewis (LB) Presbyterian West Georgia Justin Montgomery (RB) Presbyterian West Georgia Kymani Santos (DL) Presbyterian West Georgia Chance Washington (RB) Presbyterian West Georgia Luke Marble (QB) South Dakota State West Georgia Andre Jackson Jr. (DB) Hampton Western Carolina Cidney Johnson (DL) Merrimack Western Illinois Lukas Gilland (WR) Saint Francis Western Illinois Lorenzo Jenkins (WR) Bethune-Cookman Youngstown State Devaon Holman (DB) Butler Youngstown State

