2024 Yale Football Schedule
In this story:
Yale finished last season 7-3 (5-2 Ivy) as the Bulldogs won a share of the Ivy League title for the second consecutive season. The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the conference title in four of the past six seasons.
Yale's 2024 schedule features three FCS out-of-conference games and seven Ivy League conference matchups. The Bulldogs will kick off the 2024 season against Holy Cross on Sept. 21.
The full 2024 schedule for Yale is below.
2024 Yale Football Schedule
Sep. 21: at Holy Cross
Sep. 28: at Cornell
Oct. 5: Central Connecticut State
Oct. 12: Dartmouth
Oct. 19: Lehigh
Oct. 26: at Penn
Nov. 2: at Columbia
Nov. 9: Brown
Nov. 16: Princeton
Nov. 23: at Harvard
* Italics indicate conference matchups
Published