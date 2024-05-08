2024 Indiana State Football Schedule
Indiana State finished last season 1-10 (1-7 MVFC) as the Sycamores finished with a losing record for the fourth consecutive season. The Sycamores are looking to make their first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since 2014.
Indiana State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Purdue, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Indiana State is below.
2024 Indiana State Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Purdue
Sep. 7: at Eastern Illinois
Sep. 14: Dayton
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: Houston Christian
Oct. 5: at Youngstown State
Oct. 12: Murray State
Oct. 19: at Missouri State
Oct. 26: Southern Illinois
Nov. 2: North Dakota
Nov. 9: at South Dakota
Nov. 16: Illinois State
Nov. 23: at Northern Iowa
* Italics indicate conference matchups