Murray State Football Helmet
Murray State Football Helmet / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Murray State finished last season at 2-9 (1-7 MVFC) as the Racers struggled in their first season transitioning to the Missouri Valley Conference. Head coach Jody Wright has stepped in for former head coach Dean Hood.

Murray State's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Murray State is below.

Sep 3, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; A Murray State Racers helmet on the field before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. / Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

2024 Murray State Football Schedule

Aug. 29: at Missouri
Sep. 7: Butler
Sep. 14: Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: at North Dakota
Oct. 5: South Dakota
Oct. 12: at Indiana State
Oct. 19: Illinois State
Oct. 26: North Dakota State
Nov. 2: at South Dakota State
Nov. 9: Missouri State
Nov. 16: at Kentucky
Nov. 23: at Southern Illinois

* Italics indicate conference matchups

Zach McKinnell is the Founder and Senior Editor of FCS Football Central. He is also a columnist for HERO Sports and a contributor for Athlon Sports. In 2022, he became an official voter in the FCS Stats Perform Top-25. He is a former contributor for Vols Wire, part of the USA TODAY Sports Network, and Fly War Eagle on FanSided. Zach graduated from Auburn University in 2018. 