2024 Murray State Football Schedule
Murray State finished last season at 2-9 (1-7 MVFC) as the Racers struggled in their first season transitioning to the Missouri Valley Conference. Head coach Jody Wright has stepped in for former head coach Dean Hood.
Murray State's 2024 schedule features two FBS matchups, two FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for Murray State is below.
Aug. 29: at Missouri
Sep. 7: Butler
Sep. 14: Mississippi Valley State
Sep. 21: Bye Week
Sep. 28: at North Dakota
Oct. 5: South Dakota
Oct. 12: at Indiana State
Oct. 19: Illinois State
Oct. 26: North Dakota State
Nov. 2: at South Dakota State
Nov. 9: Missouri State
Nov. 16: at Kentucky
Nov. 23: at Southern Illinois
* Italics indicate conference matchups
