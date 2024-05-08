2024 North Dakota Football Schedule
North Dakota finished last season 7-5 (5-3 MVFC) as the Fighting Hawks made the FCS Playoffs for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Fighting Hawks are still searching for the second conference title since moving to the Missouri Valley in 2020.
North Dakota's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Iowa State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.
The full 2024 schedule for North Dakota is below.
2024 North Dakota Football Schedule
Aug. 31: at Iowa State
Sep. 7: Montana
Sep. 14: Idaho State
Sep. 21: San Diego
Sep. 28: Murray State
Oct. 5: at North Dakota State
Oct. 12: Bye Week
Oct. 19: Northern Iowa
Oct. 26: at Youngstown State
Nov. 2: at Indiana State
Nov. 9: South Dakota State
Nov. 16: South Dakota
Nov. 23: at Illinois State
* Italics indicate conference matchups