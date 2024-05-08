2024 Missouri State Football Schedule

Fcs Football Central

Missouri State finished last season 4-7 (3-5 MVFC) in the Bears' first season under head coach Ryan Beard. The Bears are looking for the first appearance in the FCS Playoffs since 2021.

Missouri State's 2024 schedule features an FBS matchup against Ball State, three FCS out-of-conference games, and eight Missouri Valley conference matchups.

The full 2024 schedule for Missouri State is below.

Aug. 31: at Montana
Sep. 7: at Ball State
Sep. 14: Lindenwood
Sep. 21: at UT Martin
Sep. 28: Youngstown State
Oct. 5: Bye Week
Oct. 12: at Illinois State
Oct. 19: Indiana State
Oct. 26: at Northern Iowa
Nov. 2: Southern Illinois
Nov. 9: at Murray State
Nov. 16: at North Dakota State
Nov. 23: South Dakota State

* Italics indicate conference matchups

