First-Team All-District QB Tavis Coleman Commits to McNeese

Receiving that first offer is a big moment in the recruiting process for every athlete. But committing to a program is even bigger than that, which is what Pearland (TX) Shadow Creek quarterback Tavis Coleman did on Sunday when he committed to McNeese after taking an unofficial visit with the Cowboys over the weekend.

FCS Football Central caught up with him to recap his commitment.

“Just seeing how amazing the coaches are, how much they love me and want me to be a part of the program was too cool,” Coleman said. “Also, just talking with my Dad, he revealed that the smartest thing to do was jump on this opportunity because God doesn’t open a door like this for no reason.”

“I also feel like the Lord blessed me with McNeese being the one school that believes in me, for a reason.”

Coleman received his offer from the Cowboys on February 10, after he spoke with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tyler Bolfing, who let him know he was a priority.

“Coach Bolfing called me, and the conversation went as well as you could imagine. I had already been in communication with him via text for about two weeks before he called me, and while on the phone, he laid the foundation for what goes on at McNeese State University and how the program works. He made it very clear off the top that I’m the #1 guy on their board and how much he and Coach Viator (Head coach Matt Viator) loved my tape.”

Coleman Recaps His Visit to McNeese

Coleman made his way to Lake Charles, Louisiana, last weekend for his visit with the Cowboys. As soon as he arrived, he was welcomed with open arms by Bolfing and tight ends coach Mason Martin.

“My visit went great! From the start, as we walked up to the doors, Coach Bolfing and Coach Martin were already there waiting for us, with huge smiles on their faces. Coach Bolfing actually said, “Now the real party has arrived.” It was nothing but love as soon as we arrived,” Coleman said.

“My relationship with Coach Bolfing and all the other coaches is amazing. They really believe in me and love me as a person and not just as a player, which is truly a blessing!”

Being able to meet with Bolfing, as well as getting the opportunity to look at and tour the Cowboys’ facilities, were what stood out on his visit.

“Just seeing how the meeting went and being there in the quarterback room was just amazing. Also, seeing how Coach Bolfing breaks everything down and seeing the intricacies of the offense. It was just a blessing from God to be able to experience that, as well as getting to tour the new press box and weight room. Those were some amazing additions to the great visit.”

Coleman was also able to meet with Viator, who had nothing but praise for his future quarterback.

“The first thing he said to me was, “I was watching your tape all day, and I really love your feet. It’s one of the best I’ve seen in a while!” Just knowing that a head coach with such a prestigious resume sees me so highly, I was just grateful. Getting to talk to him and getting to know that he’s a quarterback guy, like that’s what he’s been doing for a long time, it was cool.”

Recapping the season

The 2025 season was a good one for Coleman and the Sharks, despite them not reaching their ultimate goal of winning a Texas Class 6A state championship.

He was named a 22-6A First Team All-District selection after he completed 152 of 246 passes (62%) for 2,442 yards and 37 touchdowns, while also recording 55 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

“The season didn’t lead to where we wanted; we had a goal and standard, which was to hold up the state championship trophy at AT&T Stadium, and we didn’t get there. You can only go as far as the quarterback can take you, and my play throughout the season was good, but that was it; I left a lot of plays on the field. But the great thing about it is that I’ve identified those areas and I am currently tweaking and fixing them. So we will be able to make a state run in the fall.”

With his commitment now out of the way, Coleman can focus solely on his goal, which is to get better and be ready to lead his team to a state championship in 2026.

“The offseason is going smoothly. I’ve been focusing on getting my feet right and under control so I can perform as well as possible at the Elite11 camp on March 15th. Most importantly, leading Shadow Creek throughout the spring and summer so we can be prepared to win a state championship.”

