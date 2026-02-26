Ranking the Top 15 FCS Transfer Portal WRs for the 2026 Season

With the transfer portal window and National Signing Day in the rearview, it's time to turn our focus to analyzing all the great talent that signed with FCS programs across the country.

We will be releasing positional rankings for the top FCS transfers ahead of the 2026 season. It will culminate in our annual FCS transfer portal rankings, which will be released in early March.

There are many different ways to evaluate players and prospects, and these rankings are not meant to guarantee that a player will be successful, but to give an indication of how much value and potential they bring for the 2026 season.

We move on to the wide receiver position, focusing on Division I transfers from the FCS and FBS. We will circle back and take a look at some of the top Division II transfers later this month.

These rankings blend proven production with player potential. For the FCS, production is valued much more than potential; however, a large amount of value and consideration is given to the level of competition they have faced.

For example, we will be comparing players who may have experience in the Big Ten to players who found success in the NEC or Pioneer League, and that has to be factored in. The last thing we consider is the potential upside of a player.

It should also be noted that you will see several wide receivers on the list who may be on the same team. Where they are ranked has no bearing on who may win the starting job this fall. This is just a placement of where we currently see each player as a prospect heading into the season.

Below are the Top 15 transfer wide receivers across FCS football ahead of the 2026 season, along with some notable honorable mentions.

15. Ajai Harrell (Tarleton State)

Alabama State wide receiver Ajai Harrell (6) looks for running room against Jackson State | Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a redshirt sophomore at Alabama State, Harrell had nearly 500 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He was the second-leading receiver on an explosive Alabama State offense, which played a key role in the Hornets finishing with 10 wins last season. He's one of three top 20 wide receivers who are transferring to Tarleton State.

14. Allen Middleton (Southern Illinois)

Middleton is another player returning to their previous program after a brief stop at the FBS level in 2025. He was a key player for the Salukis as a redshirt freshman, totaling 422 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Middleton was a versatile weapon who also had over 150 rushing yards in 2024. This is a home run fit for the Salukis, and another important piece for All-American quarterback DJ Williams.

13. Snap Reed (North Alabama)

Tennessee State wide receiver Snap Reed (2) makes a touchdown catch while being guarded by Howard defensive back Terrell Russell (12) | Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reed put together a breakout season at Tennessee State as a redshirt freshman. He's got a ton of potential at 6-2, 206 lbs, and already produced over 370 receiving yards and four touchdowns last year. He could be poised for an even bigger season at North Alabama in 2026.

12. Ethan Loss (Illinois State)

Loss should be a solid addition to an already talented Illinois State wide receiver room. He's one of the few players in the country that has finished with 500 or more receiving yards over the past three seasons. He had his best season for the Bulldogs last year, putting up 670 receiving yards and 629 kick return yards with two returns for a touchdown. He's a two-time All-PFL selection, earning second-team honors in 2025.

11. Ivan Hoyt (Tennessee Tech)

Hoyt is the first of three Tennessee Tech transfers in our Top 15. He had a monster season at Davidson, finishing with 842 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, which earned him first-team All-PFL honors. Hoyt found a way to have all this production on a team that had to go through a major scheme change.

10. DJ Linkins (Stony Brook)

Linkins missed most of the last season at Tennessee Tech, playing in only three games. In the prior two seasons, he was one of the most consistent receivers in the FCS. In 2024, he recorded 49 receptions for 631 receiving yards, but also had over 400 yards at New Hampshire in 2023. He could be an important weapon for Stony Brook's offense, offering some upside in 1-on-1 situations at 6-5, 205 lbs.

9. Charles Robertson (Southern)

Robertson got playing time at Louisiana in the Sun Belt as a redshirt freshman, catching 17 passes for 189 receiving yards. He missed the 2024 season but returned in 2025 with 218 receiving yards on 15 yards per reception. Robertson could have a huge impact at Southern, which had the worst passing attack in the SWAC last season.

8. Devan Williams (Lamar)

Houston wide receiver Devan Williams (8) catches a touchdown pass against TCU cornerback LaMareon James (6) | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Devan Williams started his career at Tulsa, starting eight games as a redshirt freshman, finishing with nearly 400 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He transferred to Houston, playing over 300 snaps in 2024 before he missed most of the 2025 season with an injury. Williams should be able to thrive in the Southland, giving Lamar a much-needed boost at wide receiver.

7. Toric Goins Jr. (Prairie View A&M)

Goins is the highest "potential-over-production" player in these rankings. He's an exciting prospect who is 6-2 and had over 200 receiving yards as a redshirt freshman at UTEP. In his one game against FCS competition (UT Martin), Goins had a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown.

6. Eli Aragon (Idaho State)

Aragon spent the 2025 season in the Sun Belt at Coastal Carolina, posting 109 receiving yards. Before that, Aragon was an All-Conference player at Western Illinois with 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, averaging over 70 yards per game for the Leathernecks. He was also a standout at Ventura College at the JUCO level, where he had over 750 yards and nine touchdowns.

5. Markell Quick (Southern Illinois)

Quick has been an extremely productive FCS receiver over the past two seasons. He was a second-team All-MEAC selection for North Carolina Central in 2024, totaling 527 yards and five touchdowns on only 26 receptions. He led Chattanooga with 686 receiving yards and four touchdowns last season. He's an explosive deep threat who will complement DJ Williams extremely well at Southern Illinois.

4. Gabe Nunez (Tennessee Tech)

Nunez has been one of the most underrated receivers in the country over the past two seasons. He's had over 1,300 receiving yards at Southern Utah, while also offering upside as a punt returner. In a pretty loaded Thunderbird receiver room, he led all players with 62 receptions in 2025. He is expected to push for a key role in an extremely talented Tennessee Tech offense next season.

3. Eric Weatherly (Tennessee Tech)

Ball State wide receiver Eric Weatherly (3) is tackled by Auburn Tigers safety Sylvester Smith (19) | John Reed-Imagn Images

Weatherly is the highest-ranked Tennessee Tech transfer wide receiver, returning to the FCS after spending the 2025 season at Ball State. In 2023-24, he had 1,468 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns at Bucknell. He has the ability to bring value as a returner, while also offering a deadly combination of being an explosive slot threat and consistent game-to-game production. He was a first-team All-Patriot League selection in 2024.

2. BJ Fleming (Tarleton State)

Fleming had a true breakout season at North Dakota in 2025, earning second-team All-MVFC honors. He was also named to the MVFC All-Newcomer Team, finishing with 38 receptions for 684 yards and seven touchdowns. He was a go-to option and won a ton of 1-on-1 battles downfield despite some inconsistent quarterback play. He also had over 500 yards and two touchdowns over his three years at Northern Arizona. I expect him to thrive in Tarleton State's wide-open offensive system.

1. Chedon James (Idaho State)

At the No. 1 spot, we have a player returning to his original team, where he played the best football of his career. James rejoins an offensive system that led to his dominant sophomore season in 2023. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection, leading the FCS with 102 receptions and ranking 4th with 1,045 receiving yards. He battled injuries last year at Incarnate Word, finishing with 494 yards and four scores. I fully expect James to put up big numbers next year with Jordan Cooke in this Idaho State offensive system.

Honorable Mentions:

DeAndre Buchanon (Tarleton State)

Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar (Tennessee Tech)

Tyler Griffin (ETSU)

Ellis Stewart (Nicholls)

Jake Godfrey (Nicholls)

Landon Ransom-Goelz (Montana)

Myles Walker (Duquesne)

Ethan Harris (Austin Peay)

Armon Wright (Alcorn State)

Dane Pardridge (Indiana State)

Daveon Walker (Texas Southern)

Lorenzo Jenkins (Youngstown State)

Seth Sweitzer (Stony Brook)

Mason Shipp (Austin Peay)

Malik McNeely (Maine)

Cristian Driver (Abilene Christian)

Trayjen Llanas-Wilcox (Houston Christian)

Christian White (Nicholls)

Kareem Burke (Alcorn State)

Tae'Shaun Johnson (Gardner-Webb)

