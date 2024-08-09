Austin Barber Eyeing Stronger, Healthier 2024 Campaign
Florida Gators offensive tackle Austin Barber and injury know each other quite well. In fact, multiple injuries forced Barber to miss four games last season. He played the other contests at less than 100 percent.
Totally healthy and football are oxymorons, like jumbo shrimp or inside voices for kids. Regardless of what position, injuries will find any player. While the levels differ, that twinge, stitch, or hindrance is the painful return on investment that football provides.
But a healthy Barber at left tackle is key for the Gators establishing a functional offensive line in 2024.
Gutty Performance
Playing football, as mentioned, hurts. But playing with multiple injuries signals a mental toughness that few possess.
Barber dealt with arm and ankle injuries during 2023. On Tuesday, during media availability, he spoke about why he felt the need to trudge on and how it affected him.
“Yeah, it was hard, you know, but I know people play through it all the time, I don’t want to make an excuse, like, I’m not trying to make an excuse but it was rough sometimes going out there,” he said. “But I went out there and put my body on the line for the team like I’ve always said I’ve always tried to do for the Gator Nation and my teammates.”
Barber made a mammoth sacrifice playing through pain last year. Fans can question the reasoning, but the motivation stays undefeated -- Barber chose his team over personal health.
But unfortunately, Barber’s injuries did impact his play. As tough as he was mentally, his multiple injuries hindered him. By his own admission, he struggled.
Still, Barber made no excuses, as he remained accountable for his play.
The Task
Barber realizes quarterback Graham Mertz currently gives the Gators their best chance to win. As a result, staying vertical through sixty minutes matters more than just about anything else that he will do.
“Yeah, you know it’s keep Graham up, that’s our main goal. When he’s up, he can make some plays, and it’s our job to keep him clean, keep his jersey clean in the games, and I think we’re doing a good job of that. We’re battling out there, we’re having some good practice with that.”
The Justified Ends
Barber fully comprehends how much he struggled in 2023 due to injury. Film exists, and he watches. Not that he needs the film to be reminded that his play didn’t meet expectations.
However, he will move forward in 2024.. With everyone banking against their success due to the exceedingly difficult schedule, Barber will attempt to cut through the doubt to meet his expectations in 2024.