James Madison Set to Hire Ex-Florida Coach, Replacing Bob Chesney After Potential CFP Bid

Billy Napier is taking over for the Dukes in 2026.

Mike Kadlick

Billy Napier is set to be the next head coach at James Madison.
Billy Napier is set to be the next head coach at James Madison. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
James Madison has its new man.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Dukes are set to hire Billy Napier as their next head coach. He’ll replace Bob Chesney—who is set to become the next coach at UCLA—following a potential College Football Playoff appearance.

It’s a five-year deal for Napier, per Thamel.

Napier was most recently the head coach at Florida, but was fired following a 3–4 start to the 2025 season. The 46-year-old is a career offensive coach who also served as head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns from 2018 to ‘21.

James Madison is in the midst of their best season in program history, riding an 11–1 record heading into this weekend’s Sun Belt championship against Troy. Should they take down the Trojans, they'll have a chance to qualify for the 2025 College Football Playoff.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

