3 Up, 3 Down: Florida Gators Baseball's Keys to Advancing Past the Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- For the 18th consecutive NCAA Tournament, the Florida Gators baseball team has made a regional, giving the program the longest streak in the country after Vanderbilt and LSU both missed the postseason this year.

Additionally, the Gators are a top-eight seed on the diamond, meaning they have the chance to host a super regional in the next round.

However, first they will have to get through Miami, Troy and Rider in the Gainesville Regional. With that said, here are three things that should see them move on to the super regional and three things that are stopping them from doing so.

Three Up

Offensive Boom

Florida’s offense has been on a heater to end the season. Since Game Two against Oklahoma on May 2, the Gators’ offense has averaged 9.8 runs on 11.5 hits per game. Additionally, it is launching 2.7 home runs, tallying 2.5 doubles and earning 4.8 walks per game in that same span.

Two key reasons for the resurgence of the offense are outfielder Hayden Yost and two-way sensation Caden McDonald.

Florida's Caden McDonald has suddenly emerged as one of the Gators' best offensive weapons. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yost and McDonald have stamped themselves as everyday starters entering the NCAA Tournament. Yost is up to a .272 batting average, with 10 homers and 22 RBI in 26 starts. McDonald is hitting .316, with six homers, seven doubles and 24 RBI in 17 starts.

The Gators will need these two, along with the top of the order, to continue their strong performances at the plate if they are going to win the regional.

Liam Peterson Continues Shutting It Down on the Mound

Liam Peterson started the year as the Gators' ace, pitching on Friday nights. However, following an up-and-down first half of the year in the SEC, he was moved to the No. 2 spot in the weekend rotation.

Florida pitcher Liam Peterson has had some of his better performances in recent memory in the Gators' latest outings. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for Florida, he has started to find his groove again on the mound in recent weeks. In his past two starts against LSU and Alabama, Peterson has struck out 19 batters to just one walk in 12 innings pitched. He also has only surrendered two earned runs in that same span.

The flamethrowing junior is paramount to the Gators' success this weekend and moving forward if they plan to make it to Omaha.

Lawson Back to His Old Self

In any sport, having the best player on the field is important, and that is what the Gators have in shortstop Brendan Lawson. While he has one of the worst slumps in his career this season, the potential 2027 No. 1 overall pick has looked like himself again at the plate in recent weeks.

He is back to hitting .300 on the year, thanks to a string of strong performances against Kentucky, LSU, Vanderbilt, Alabama and Georgia. In the last nine games, Lawson is batting .419, with five homers, four doubles, nine RBIs and six walks.

Florida's Brendan Lawson has hit five home runs in his last nine games. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is no coincidence that the Gators are 7-2 in their last nine. Lawson’s bat being one of the hottest on the team is important for the Gators to be successful on the diamond.

Three Down

Defensive Woes

The Florida defense has struggled consistently throughout the 2026 season. Routine plays have become not so routine for the left side of the infield, and wild pitches and passed balls have led to free runs for the opponents.

This 2026 Gators team has been one of head coach Kevin O’Sullivan’s worst fielding teams, and it starts with the left side of the infield. Lawson has committed 12 errors and has a .919 fielding percentage, while third baseman Ethan Surowiec has committed 10 errors and has a .961 fielding percentage.

Errors from the Gators will only put more stress on the pitching staff, which in turn makes it even harder to walk out of Condron Family Ballpark with a victory.

Sandefer’s Health

Starting pitcher Russell Sandefer took a pitch off his arm in the SEC Tournament on Saturday, but O’Sullivan stated the X-Rays came back negative.

Russell Sandefer exited Florida's loss to Georgia with an arm injury. | Courtesy of UAA Communications

However, it is unclear if he will be able to throw a bullpen before the regional. Florida needs Sandefer to be as close to full strength as possible for the upcoming weekend. The trio of Sandefer, Peterson and Aidan King has led the way on the weekend for the Gators, and without Sandefer, things become interesting on the mound for the hosts.

The Sunday starter to begin the year was righty Cooper Walls, but he has battled inconsistency in 2026. Outside of Walls, there have not been other names that have started, which could put even more stress on a bullpen that has a small circle of trust.

Bullpen Issues

Florida’s bullpen has been nails at times, while leaky at others. The Gators do have dependable arms in McDonald, Jackson Barberi, Luke McNeillie and Ernesto Lugo-Canchola. However, a bullpen cannot rely upon only three names.

Closer Joshua Whritenour, despite having all the stuff in the world on the mound, has faltered at times. He gave up three runs (one earned) in the loss to Georgia in the SEC Tournament, surrendered another two earned runs in the defeat to Oklahoma and allowed five runs (two earned) in the loss to Auburn.

Florida pitcher Jackson Barberi may be the Gators' top bullpen arm. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Additionally, another lefty will have to rise to the occasion this postseason. The Gators have relied upon Lugo-Canchola as the lone lefty from the bullpen. Southpaws Eli Blair and Jackson Hoyt have each been called from the pen, but not consistently. One of them will be needed if the Gators have any chance of reaching a super regional.

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