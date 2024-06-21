Another Big Award for Florida Gators Star Jac Caglianone
Florida Gators baseball pitcher and first baseman Jac Caglianone added another accolade to the draft resume.
He was named the recipient of the John Olerud Award on Friday. The annual award goes to the top two-way player in college baseball. Despite being one of the top hitters in the college ranks, and a standout pitcher for a Gators' team that was one of the last-four standing at the College World Series, the Golden Spikes Award committee thought Caglianone wasn't one of the best-three players.
A year after missing out on the award as a finalist, he takes home the hardware. Caglianone will receive the award later this year.
In 66 games for the Gators, Caglianone batted .419/.544/.875/1.419, bashed school records 35 home runs this season and 75 in his career, drove in 72 RBIs and scored 83 times. To give you an idea of his discipline in 2024, Caglianone hit more home runs than he struck out (26).
On the mound, Caglianone started 16 games finishing with a 5-2 record and a 4.76 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched. He held batters to a .225 average while striking out 83 batters and walking 50.
Caglianone will depart from the University of Florida as an all-time Gator baseball great and arguably one of the best athletes to play at the school period. During his time at Florida, the Gators reached the College World Series twice.
What’s Next for the Two-Way Gator?
It’s clear Caglianone is going pro, even he implied it in a postgame interview following the Gators' loss to the Texas A&M in the College World Series Semifinal.
In ESPN’s most recent 2024 MLB mock draft, Caglianone is projected to go fifth overall to the Chicago White Sox. The struggling MLB franchise would gain a much-needed top prospect. The White Sox currently have the worst record in MLB and their farm system is ranked 20th overall.
They need something to go their way and drafting the best two-way star in college baseball would give White Sox fans a lot of hope for the future.