Brendan Lawson's Bat-Toss Draws Ire in Gators' Win Over South Carolina

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators took home a three-game sweep over South Carolina to open SEC play after two tightly-contested wins on Friday and Saturday and a run-rule blowout victory on Sunday.

Considering the drama, it was only a matter of time until tempers flared. Sunday's game provided that opportunity.

Florida infielder Brendan Lawson, facing South Carolina reliever Alex Valentin, hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give the Gators a 6-3 lead. Watching his blast in admiration, Lawson tossed his bat in the infield towards the mound, drawing displeasure from Valentin and South Carolina head coach Paul Mainieri.

After conversations between home plate umpire Joseph Smith and Manieri and UF head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, both teams were given unsportsmanlike conduct warnings.

"I think they didn't like the bat-flip," O'Sullivan told Florida Gators on SI. "But, there were some things that were said before that kind of stirred up our dugout. So both teams got warnings, and that was that."

Here’s what happened.



Paul Mainieri is fuming right now going at it with two of the umps near the dugout. https://t.co/KRZAd5pFTo pic.twitter.com/wZtiRdIwE3 — Jack Veltri (@Jacktveltri) March 15, 2026

Lawson, after hitting his 10th home run of the game, remained in the game and avoided an ejection, which drew more ire from Mainieri.

"I don't know what we did wrong. What did we do? We gave up a home run. The guy pimped it and flipped the bat towards our pitcher," Maineiri told Gamecock Central's Jack Veltri after the game. "It's supposed to be a point of emphasis this year that unsportsmanlike conduct like that is the guy is supposed to be ejected from the game."

Lawson said he did not see Maineiri's outburst and immediately went into the dugout after crossing home plate. Lawson was intentionally walked in his next at-bat and finished the day going 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two walks.

"I wasn't exactly sure. I just went back into the dugout, and Sully just said, 'Hey, we both have warnings. Just try and settle down from here,'" Lawson said. "... I think everyone was fired up. We've had some competitive games. So, there's a lot of energy coming from both sides."

South Carolina HC Paul Mainieri is LIVID after umps give both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct warning after a Brendan Lawson bat-flip pic.twitter.com/MTjZ3qeVMk — Cam Parker (@camparker25) March 15, 2026

Florida, meanwhile, was able to put the drama quickly behind them on the way to a 13-3 run-rule win over the Gamecocks to complete the sweep in the SEC opener. O'Sullivan added that the even served as a learning lesson moving forward, especially with an automatic one-game suspension added onto any ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"We talked about that the other day. When you get warnings, if anything happens, you're ejected. And then it's not just a one-game ejection, it's multiple," O'Sullivan said. "All we do is we get the team together again, we talked about it, and the chirpiness obviously came to a stop at that point."

After the home run in the second inning, Florida added a five-run frame in the fourth and a two-run frame in the fifth to take a 10-run lead. Freshman outfielder Cash Strayer did the most damage with a grand slam in the fourth inning, the first grand slam of his career.

Meanwhile, Sunday starter Cooper Walls earned his third win of the season (3-0), going 4 1/3 innings, while allowing seven hits and three earned runs against five strikeouts. Reliever Luke McNeillie shut things down after with 2 2/3 innings of no-hit, no-run baseball with three strikeouts.

"There's a lot of baseball experience on the team, a lot of the older guys who lead us, show us how to play the game the right way, and keep your emotions to yourself," Strayer said. "When they come out, they come out. But as a team, I'd say we're really mature."