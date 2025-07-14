Detroit Tigers Take Key Florida Gators Baseball Recruit in MLB Draft
The Detroit Tigers selected Florida Gators commit Jordan Yost on Sunday with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. Yost is the brother of current Gators outfielder Hayden Yost and was ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in this draft, according to MLB.com’s top 250.
He was a late bloomer and only recently surged onto the list of top prospects for this draft. Most of that is due to his physical maturity, says MLB.com’s scouting report.
“The Florida prepster is a late bloomer who didn’t do much on the summer showcase circuit and wasn’t considered much of a prospect at all until recently,” it said. “Added physicality in the fall has led to better results in his senior year at Sickles High School in Tampa, leading to teams showing a lot more interest in the early rounds.”
He is the first Gators commit to be taken in this draft, and will not be the last. Right-handed pitcher commit Aaron Watson will also likely be taken within the first couple of rounds, as he is rated as the No. 45 overall prospect. The other Gators commit that might hear his name called in the early portion of the draft is infielder Nicholas Partridge, who is ranked as the No. 195 overall prospect.
On top of Florida’s 2025 recruiting class being raided, their current crop of Gators will also be taking a hit from the MLB. Shortstop Colby Shelton, third baseman Bobby Boser, righties Jake Clemente and Billy Barlow, catchers Brody Donay and Luke Heyman, outfielder Ty Evans and southpaw Pierce Coppola all could have their names pop up on the board. Shelton (No. 142), Boser (No. 188), Clemente (No. 189) and Donay (No. 248) all rank inside MLB.com’s top 250.