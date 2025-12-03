Florida Gators Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as the Florida Gators build its 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

To be added once a commit or recruit signs.

List of 2026 Commits

Four-star QB Will Griffin

Four-star WR Marquez Daniel

Four-star WR Davian Groce

Four-star WR Justin Williams

Three-star TE Kekua Aumua

Four-star TE Heze Kent

Three-star OL Chancellor Campbell

Three-star OL G'Nivre Carr

Four-star OL Tyler Chukuyem

Three-star OL Desmond Green

Three-star OL Javarii Luckas

Four-star Edge KJ Ford

Five-star Edge JaReylan McCoy

Four-star DL Kendall Guervil

Four-star LB Malik Morris

Four-star DB CJ Bronaugh

Four-star DB Kaiden Hall

Four-star DB CJ Hester

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Florida filled needs at quarterback, receiver, tight end and offensive line on offense and at edge rusher on defense in the class, but have holes at running back after Carsyn Baker's decommitment and needs on the interior defensive line, linebacker and defensive back.

New head coach Jon Sumrall, hired on Sunday and introduced on Monday, did not recruit any of the commits to Florida. Instead, he took advantage of an existing class at the time of his hiring and will honor each commitment.

Offense

Will Griffin headlines Florida's offensive additions as the longest-tenured commit, leader of the class and future face of the offense. Griffin was one of the first commits to reaffirm his pledge after Napier's firing and one of the first to double-down with Sumrall's hiring.

Receiver may be one of Florida's most talented groups do-it-all receivers Davian Groce, Florida's highest-rated commit, and Justin Williams, who a year ago was the first player in the state to reach 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving since 2002, as well as Marquez Daniel, who unites with Sumrall after visiting Tulane after Napier's firing.

Tight end features two commits in Kekua Aumua, who previously played at nearby IMG Academy, and Heze Kent, a developmental prospect due to his offensive lineman-like stature.

With five commits, offensive line is the deepest, headlined by tackle Tyler Chukuyem, whom Florida fought off a flip effort by Georgia for.

Defense

Florida's defense saw multiple flip efforts by other programs in the wake of the coaching change, but the Gators' stellar edge rusher class in five-star JaReylan McCoy and four-star KJ Ford are both poised to sign with the Orange and Blue.

With a pair of seniors leaving the program in Tyreak Sapp and George Gumbs Jr., the two will have an opportunity to solidify themselves in Florida's defensive rotation early.

Florida's secondary class of corners CJ Hester and CJ Bronaugh and safety Kaiden Hall represent the next deepest section of the defense. While remaining committed through the coaching change, Bronaugh and Hall, specifically, took visits elsewhere during the regular season.

However, Bronaugh on Tuesday announced plans to sign with Florida. Hall remains undecided.

Florida only has two commits at linebacker and interior defensive line with four-star linebacker Malik Morris and four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, leaving holes Sumrall will have to address in either the portal or in the winter recruiting period.

Top Commitments in the Class

Five-star Edge JaReylan McCoy

Florida's only five-star commit in the class, McCoy committed to Florida over Texas and LSU and remained committed through the coaching change. He will sign with Florida at 2 p.m. ET.

Four-star WR Davian Groce

Originally not on Groce's radar, Florida impressed him so much during a summer visit that he adjusted his top schools to include Florida. Now, the Gators are battling Oklahoma to keep him in the class. Groce will sign at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Four-star Edge KJ Ford

A sudden summer addition to the class, Ford was a flip target and projected to choose in-state Texas A&M but ultimately decided to remain with Florida, announcing his intentions on Tuesday night. He will sign with the Gators, pending a sudden change of heart, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Four-star WR Justin Williams

Williams holds the privelege of being the closest commit to campus, playing at nearby Buchholz High School. A do-it-all athlete, Williams made headlines as a junior by becoming the first high school player in Florida to reach 1,000 yards in both rushing and in receiving each since Devin Hester in 2002. He will sign at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Four-star DB CJ Bronaugh

Florida's highest-rated defensive back commit, Bronaugh was first predicted to flip to Ohio State after the coaching change but announced on Tuesday he will sign with Florida, telling Rivals' Hayes Fawcett the decision "just felt right."

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Florida only has one prediction to add a recruit during the early signing period in four-star safety Dylan Purter from LSU. However, the Gators made a late offer to four-star Missouri edge rusher commit Micah Nickerson, who will sign at 10 a.m. ET.

Four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who decommitted from Florida on Monday, has not ruled out a return to the class.

Commits to keep an eye on include safety Kaiden Hall, who is being pursued by Ole Miss, and Davian Groce, who is projected to remain committed to Florida but will sign last, leaving room for Oklahoma to make a last-minute push.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

Because of the coaching change as well as the timing of Napier's firing over a month ago, Florida did not add enough recruits to reach a traditional 20+-commit class. Florida enters signing day with 18 commits, ranking as high as 13th nationally (Rivals) and sixth in the SEC (ESPN), with an average rating of

Year No. of Signees Avg. Rating Highest National Ranking Highest SEC Ranking 2025 27 91.12 (247 Sports) 7 (247 Sports) 3 (247 Sports) 2024 20 91.35 (247 Sports) 10 (247 Sports) 7 (On3) 2023 22 91.58 (On3) 13 (247 Sports, On3) 5 (247 Sports, On3) 2022 20 88.88 (247 Sports) 17 (247 Sports) 8 (247 Sports) 2021 23 90.51 (247 Sports) 5 (ESPN) 3 (ESPN) 2020 24 90.94 (247 Sports) 8 (ESPN, On3, 247 Sports) 6 (ESPN, On3, 247 Sports)

More From Florida Gators on SI