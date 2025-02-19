Everything You Need to Know, Probable Pitchers: Florida vs FAMU
Gainesville, Fla. — Just a day after taking down Jacksonville, the No. 10 Florida Gators now turn their focus to Florida A&M for their game on Wednesday. The contest will be televised on SEC Network+ at 6:30 p.m.
This is the second and last midweek game for the Gators this week before facing Dayton this weekend.
Florida is 31-1 all-time against Florida A&M and 15-1 under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan. Additionally, the Gators won last year’s only meeting between the two 10-7.
Starting Pitching
Florida A&M: TBA
Florida: TBA
Rattlers rough start to 2025
Florida A&M is currently 1-3 on the year and is coming off a 13-3 loss to North Florida on Tuesday.
North Florida scored at least a run in seven innings, allowing them to run-rule their opponents in eight innings. Florida A&M scored three runs, all in the fourth inning.
The Rattlers are hitting just .168 as a team this season and have been outscored 31-14 through four games. As for the pitching, it’s not much better. The Rattlers' pitching staff has a 7.59 ERA.
Gators Hitting Duo Continuing Where They Left Off
Florida’s Brody Donay kept his hot streak alive on Tuesday. The junior went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, his fourth on the year. He is batting .643 this season with four home runs, three doubles, six RBIs, three walks and just one strikeout.
The other Gator who is seeing the ball well right now is third baseman Bobby Boser. Overall, he went 2-for-6 on the night, Boser was the catalyst for the Gators' big fifth inning that gave them the lead against Jacksonville.
In the box with a full count, he was sitting and waiting for a fastball, he hit a three-run shot over the centerfield wall. This provided the Gators a 3-2 lead, and they would never surrender the lead back the rest of the way.
Boser is batting .412 and has two homers, a double and seven RBIs in 2025.
Nadeau Impresses at the Plate Against Former Team
Former Jacksonville Dolphin Justin Nadeau started in the outfield on Tuesday against his old ball club. The speedy utility man was 3-for-3 and reached base in all five of his plate appearances.
Nadeau is now batting .857 in two games and has six hits in seven at-bats. He also has four RBIs and a double.
If he keeps up this play, it will be hard to keep him out of the lineup once outfielders Kyle Jones and Ty Evans return.
Gators pitching putting hitters in a stranglehold
Following the win over Jacksonville, the Gators' pitching staff now has a team ERA of 1.32. Moreover, batters are batting just .137 against.
This dominant start on the mound for Florida pitchers has led to a 61-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio through four games. They’ve also only allowed five earned runs on 16 hits and seven walks.