Predicting the Florida Gators' Running Back Rotation After 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its first spring camp under head coach Jon Sumrall last week with its annual spring game, which gave fans its first true glimpse of the program for the 2026 season.

Camp also gave Sumrall his first look at his first roster as he looks to build competitive depth and establish starters at multiple positions. Sumrall added that he would spend the first few days of the post-spring offseason talking with the entire roster about where they stand individually on the depth chart going into the summer.

After taking a look at Florida's quarterback room, we move on to the running backs.

Overview

Florida's well-documented retention efforts for rising junior Jadan Baugh give the Gators one of the top running backs in the country after a near-1,200-yard campaign in 2025. Now, he is set to be the headliner for Florida's offense in 2026.

New offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and Sumrall have both made it clear the main goal for the offense is to get the ball into the best playmakers as many times as possible in as many different ways as possible. For Baugh, that includes catching the ball out of the backfield but also taking snaps as a wildcat quarterback, something Baugh and Faulkner worked consistently on during camp.

“Coach Buster was recruiting me out of high school when he was at Georgia Tech. We always had a close relationship," Baugh said. "He told me when we was in a room at Georgia Tech the way he could use me. Having him here, it’s meant to be, basically. Just having him around, understanding what I can do – I feel like he knows me a lot – him putting me in position to get the ball in my hands, I feel like that is perfect.”

After not signing a single high school back in its 2026 class, the Gators turned to the portal for a pair of veterans, eventually landing Cincinnati's Evan Pryor and ECU's London Montgomery. Pryor headlines the two due to his experience at the Power Four level with two years at Ohio State and two more at Cincinnati

Florida running back Evan Pryor (21) has one year of eligibility remaining. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He can run in between the tackles, he’s proven that but he flashes more with the ball in his hands out in space," position coach Chris Foster said. "He just has a natural feel for when he gets the ball out there, reading his blocks, and then just slipping through and then accelerating so, I’m excited about having him because he’s going to bring a different element of, being explosive, getting the ball out in space.”

Meanwhile, Montgomery provides some potential after a 700-yard, seven-touchdown season at ECU. His effort both on offense and on special teams has garnered praise.

"London, he has one speed," Baugh said. "He doesn't know to slow down, or, hey, you can take a break right here. You don't need to go too fast, but he just knows one speed - and that's 100%."

Florida running back London Montgomery joined the Gators after three seasons at ECU. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also in the room is redshirt freshman Duke Clark, who began to receive more carries after other injuries in the room last season but suffered his own season-ending shoulder surgery. Now fully healthy, he is looking to build off the flashes show from his brief freshman season while also developing beside three experienced backs.

"Duke is going to bring a different element for us in that backfield," Foster said. "Duke is very explosive. Duke, right now, doesn't know how good he can be. But he's a guy that I have to challenge every day. He's a guy that has all the ability and tools, but he has to be consistent. And that's something we're working on."

Rounding out the room is redshirt freshman Byron Louis and walk-ons Anthony Rubio, Kelvin Jimenez and Brian Case.

Outlook

Baugh is the clear starter, but with unknowns behind him, Florida has spent a large portion of camp making sure they can maximize the reps for the other backs, especially Clark, Pryor and Montgomery.

"Developing the other guys is so important right now," Foster said. "Who's going to be behind him? Because we know this league is a long season, so we gotta make sure we have some guys that we can rotate in."

Clark and Pryor, based off of the two scrimmages and the spring game, appear to be the first two in line, while Montgomery appears poised for a depth role while having an impact on special teams. Foster said Montgomery is someone special teams coordinator Johnathan Galante consistently praises, while Sumrall said Montgomery has been pleasant to watch in the return game.

Clark has seemingly made the biggest leap, giving Florida Gators on SI confidence that he can be the first back in the rotation behind Baugh. Baugh said the second-year back needed some time to get acclimated to the game but has since had "one of the most impressive improvements" he's seen.

"Duke, man, he's hit some plays in the spring where -- he's got home run ability, and he's got some physicality at the same time," Sumrall said. "He's not a small guy with his speed, he's a bigger guy that runs good. He's done a nice job."

Florida running back Duke Clark (20) appears poised for a big role in 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pryor's speed, though, has him continually standing out and poised to join Clark as one of the two main backs behind Baugh. Not to mention, Foster said he has a "naturalness" about him when it comes to catching the ball out of the backfield.

Louis has had some shoutouts during camp, but with three veterans and an emerging Clark, it will take a significant jump in fall camp to make the rotation, while Rubio, Jimenez and Case provide extra depth.

Depth Chart Prediction

*denotes walk-on

Starter: Jadan Baugh (Jr.)

Backups: Duke Clark (RS-Fr.), Evan Pryor (RS-Sr.)

Reserves: London Montgomery (RS-Jr.), Byron Louis (RS-Fr.), Anthony Rubio (RS-Jr.)*, Kelvin Jimenez (RS-So.)*, Brian Case (RS-Fr.)*

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