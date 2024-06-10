Florida Baseball Star Jac Caglianone Goes Top 5 in MLB Mock Draft
It's been quite the week for Florida Gators baseball star Jac Caglianone.
Now riding high after an 11-10 win over Clemson in 13 thrilling innings Sunday, Caglianone and the Gators are advancing to the College World Series.
The two-way standout tossed 5.2 innings of five-hit, four-run ball while striking out six, and he reached base four times in his six plate appearances, highlighted by a two-run home run in the first inning.
Caglianone's focus is on the present, with hopes of guiding Florida to its second title - but in just over a month, his eyes will be on the future.
The 2024 MLB Draft is slated to run from July 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas, and Caglianone isn't expected to be on the board for long.
In MLB Pipeline's latest mock draft, Caglianone was selected No. 5 overall by the Chicago White Sox - and is also reportedly in play for the Oakland Athletics at No. 4.
"This pick is wide open," MLB.Com's Jim Callis said about Chicago. "It's probably a position player from a large group that includes (Braden) Montgomery and Caglianone, and this could be the realistic ceiling for (JJ) Wetherholt, (Konnor) Griffin or (Bryce) Rainer.
"Despite the hype surrounding his two-way ability, Caglianone almost certainly will become a full-time slugger as a pro."
Caglianone is the only Gator listed in the mock draft. The 6-5, 250-pounder is hitting .411 with 33 home runs and 68 RBIs while boasting a 5-2 record and a 4.71 ERA on the mound. Despite the historic season, the Golden Spikes Award committee didn't deem Caglianone a finalist.
Florida, led by Caglianone, faces Texas A&M on June 15 to begin the Super Regionals. The time and TV network are still to be determined.